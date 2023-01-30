Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
PR Newswire
30.01.2023 | 13:06
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 27

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust
plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 27-January-2023

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par &
Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 514.65p

INCLUDING current year revenue        519.14p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from
the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
