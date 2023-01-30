Coface SA: Coface acquires North America data analytics boutique Rel8ed

Coface acquires North America data analytics boutique Rel8ed

Paris, 30 January 2023 - 13.00

Coface announces today the acquisition of North American data analytics boutique Rel8ed. The acquisition brings new, rich data sets and analytics capabilities, which will benefit Coface trade credit insurance as well as the company's business information customers and teams.

"Over the last year, as we partnered with Rel8ed, it has demonstrated a truly distinct set of capabilities to Coface and our clients, in the North America market, where deep insights into mid-market and small businesses are difficult to acquire," said Oscar Villalonga, CEO for Coface North America. "Bringing their unique approach and methodology to curating open, public, and alternative data sources will help us expand our database. Ultimately, it will allow us to better accompany our clients which need to closely monitor their credit and supply chain risks."

Rel8ed was founded in 2015 with the support of Innovate Niagara's incubator program in Ontario, and has offices in the U.S. and Canada. Rel8ed is specialized in the integration, cross-referencing, analysis and inference from big data extracted from multiple sources. Rel8ed's customers range from multi-national companies, governments, and business associations.

In 2019, Coface established a data lab in Paris to exploit data science technologies in order to optimize its products, its risk assessments, and develop new services. This acquisition will strengthen and complement this approach. Coface customers can expect enhancements and expansions to the company's business information activity.

"Businesses don't simply need access to broad data sources, they need predictive analytics and actionable insights to support their business decisions. We are happy to welcome the experts of Rel8ed into Coface. Adding their talents and skills to our set-up will allow us to continue enrich our data capabilities and get the most out of it for our clients" said Thibault Surer, Director of Strategy and Business Development at Coface.

