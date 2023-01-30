

ANKARA (dpa-AFX) - Turkey's economic sentiment improved further in January to the highest level in one year, survey results from the Turkish Statistical Institute in Ankara showed on Monday.



The economic sentiment index rose to 99.3 in January from 98.1 in December. Further, the score was the highest since January 2022, when it was 101.6.



Among components, the confidence index for the manufacturing industry increased to 103.4 in January from 101.6 in November, and the measure for construction climbed to 93.2 from 92.6.



Meanwhile, the sentiment index for retail trade dropped to 126.2, and that in services fell to 118.1.



Data also showed that the consumer confidence index strengthened to 79.1 in January from 75.6 in the previous month.



