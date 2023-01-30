

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $214.45 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $51.83 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.0% to $700.73 million from $473.47 million last year.



Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $214.45 Mln. vs. $51.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $700.73 Mln vs. $473.47 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.