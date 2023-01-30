WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Alliance Resource Partners LP (ARLP) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $214.45 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $51.83 million, or $0.40 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 48.0% to $700.73 million from $473.47 million last year.
Alliance Resource Partners LP earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $214.45 Mln. vs. $51.83 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.63 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.42 -Revenue (Q4): $700.73 Mln vs. $473.47 Mln last year.
