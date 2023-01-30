Anzeige
30.01.2023
Cell Isolation Market To Surpass $34,746.3 Million Value in 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At a rate of 17.1%, the global cell isolation market revenue will rise from $9,845.7 million to $34,746.3 million between 2022 and 2030, as per forecasts by P&S Intelligence. This growth can be ascribed to the increasing need for biopharmaceuticals, snowballing government investment for cell-based research, and mounting research on personalized medicine.

P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo

Germany is a key contributor to the industry. Cell isolation products are extensively utilized by researchers for R&D on cancer, biomolecule isolation, tissue regeneration, and stem cells. Therefore, the existence of a large number of research institutions and biotechnology businesses in Germany is driving the market in the country.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cell-isolation-market/report-sample

Most-Used Technique Is Centrifugation

In 2022, the centrifugation category held the largest revenue share, of approximately 40%. It is one of the most-commonly used techniques in biotechnology for the separation of microorganisms and various other kinds of particles. Cells and tissues are isolated on the basis of their shape, size, medium viscosity, rotor speed, and density.

Cell Isolation Technique Utilization Rising on Biomolecules

The biomolecule isolation category is projected to witness the highest CAGR, of approximately 20%, as there has been a snowballing concentration of pharmaceutical businesses on drugs that contain biomolecules, because of their fewer side-effects than those with small molecules.

Biomolecules are important in numerous biological processes, such as disease growth, which is why the accurate detection of biomolecules is important for disease detection and treatment.

The concentration on the usage of biological molecules as medication is growing in cell- and gene-based treatments, antibody-drug conjugates, and immunotherapies.

Browse detailed report on Cell Isolation Market Growth, Share, Size and Demand Forecast Report 2030

North America Generating Highest Demand for Cell Isolation Products

North America dominated the market, with approximately 40% of the global revenue from cell isolation product sales, in 2022. This can be credited to the existence of a large number of research institutions and biotechnology and pharmaceutical businesses, along with hospitals and diagnostic labs. All these entities carry out research using cell isolation tools and consumables.

In 2022, Europe held the second-largest revenue share, and it will witness considerable growth in the coming years. This is credited to the existence of sophisticated research infrastructure, enhanced products, and expert professionals.

The increasing need for therapeutic products and progressive diagnostics in Europe is another factor that will contribute to the growth of the market. Additionally, the comparatively easier product approval procedures in this region than North America play a key role in the industry advance.

Global Cell Isolation Market Report Coverage

By Product

  • Consumables
  • Instruments

By Cell Type

  • Human Cells
  • Animal Cells

By Technique

  • Centrifugation
  • Surface Marker
  • Filtration

By Application

  • Biomolecule Isolation
  • Cancer Research
  • Stem Cell Research
  • Tissue Regeneration
  • In-Vitro Diagnostics
  • Therapeutics

By End User

  • Research Laboratories & Institutes
  • Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
  • Cell Banks
  • Biotechnology & Biopharmaceutical Companies

Regional Analysis

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • Spain
    • U.K.
  • Asia-Pacific
    • China
    • India
    • Japan
    • South Korea
    • Australia
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
  • Middle East and Africa
    • Saudi Arabia
    • South Africa

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cell-isolation-market-to-surpass-34-746-3-million-value-in-2030--says-ps-intelligence-301733191.html

