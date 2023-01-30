Vision Energy Corporation Launches New Website and Communications Portal

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023Corporation,. This new platform is being combined with an initiative aimed at improving how the Company communicates with our current shareholders, prospective investors, and institutions. The investor relations web platform will be one of the key tools aimed at boosting our direct communication channel developing awareness as well as enhancing our communication strategy and outreach to institutional investors, analysts, retail investors, and financial publications.



The company filed an 8K today releasing our investor presentation) which is available on our newly launched website https://www.visionenergy.com/

In addition to the resources outlined above we are committed to improving our investor communications by providing visibility, regular email updates of our already public information and being committed to sharing broader insights with our shareholders and the investment community. You may click hereto sign up for our mailing list, so Vision can keep you up to date on all pertinent public information and by following Vision Energy on LinkedIn.

The Company encourages those interested in the Company to rely solely on information included in press releases issued and distributed by the Company through approved news wire or disclosure and news services, combined with its filings and disclosures made with the SEC, as well as information provided through the OTC Markets and Vision websites.

About Vision Energy

Vision Energy is a forward-looking energy company developing assets and solutions for the commercial, industrial and transportation sectors. Leveraging its proven track-record in site and asset procurement, accelerating development, and permitting processes, plant design, and grid integration to facilitate low-carbon energy production, supply, and distribution. The Company pursues reliable offtake relationships and operating partnerships with energy industry participants and end users seeking carbon abatements across feedstock and fuels. Vision Energy is committed to providing low carbon energy solutions with the highest yield, and where possible, projects are designed to leverage existing gas and power infrastructure to integrate and facilitate import and or distribution of reduced-carbon energy to domestic and global supply chains.

