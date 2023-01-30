Invesco Select Trust Plc - Conversion of Securities

INVESCO SELECT TRUST PLC

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Headline: Conversion of Shares

The Board of Invesco Select Trust plc (the 'Company') announces that valid Conversion Notices have been received in respect of:

262,977 UK Equity Shares 96,769 Global Equity Income Shares 54,780 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 8,814 Managed Liquidity Shares

The respective Conversion Ratios were as follows:

- For every UK Equity Share converted, holders will receive 0.726729 Global Equity Income Shares, 1.186835 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 1.736481 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Global Equity Income Share converted, holders will receive 1.376029 UK Equity Shares, 1.633120 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares or 2.389448 Managed Liquidity Shares;

- For every Balanced Risk Allocation Share converted, holders will receive 0.842577 UK Equity Shares, 0.612325 Global Equity Income Shares or 1.463118 Managed Liquidity Shares; and

- For every Managed Liquidity Share converted, holders will receive 0.575877 UK Equity Shares, 0.418507 Global Equity Income Shares or 0.683472 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares.

The Conversion Ratios, which will be effective on 1 February 2023, are based on the relative net asset values of the Company's Share classes as at close of business on 19 January 2023.

Individual Shareholders' entitlements on conversion on 1 February 2023 will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Shares. Fractional entitlements will be aggregated and sold in the market. The Shares arising or allotted pursuant to the conversion will rank pari passu with the existing Shares of the relevant class and, for the avoidance of doubt, will not rank for the dividends declared on 6 December 2022 in respect of the UK Equity and Global Equity Income Shares.

The net changes to the number of shares outstanding following the conversion and allotments are as follows:

-106,666 UK Equity Shares +63,131 Global Equity Income Shares +20,432 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares +4,478 Managed Liquidity Shares +72,253 Deferred Shares

As at 30 January 2023, the total number of listed shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) is:

69,800,692 UK Equity Shares 24,927,486 Global Equity Income Shares 4,203,149 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,229,900 Managed Liquidity Shares

Following conversion, the total number of listed Shares in issue (excluding shares held in treasury) will be:

69,694,026 UK Equity Shares 24,990,617 Global Equity Income Shares 4,223,581 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 1,234,378 Managed Liquidity Shares

The Company has applied for the following numbers of Shares arising or allotted pursuant to conversion to be admitted to the Official List and to trading on the London Stock Exchange:

156,311 UK Equity Shares 159,900 Global Equity Income Shares 75,212 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares 13,292 Managed Liquidity Shares

Dealings in such shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 2 February 2023. It is expected that Certificates in respect of the Resulting Shares will be posted by 10 February 2023.

The Deferred Shares arising on the conversion will be cancelled.

All as formally approved by the Board on 30 January 2023.

Contact:

James Poole

Senior Company Secretary

Invesco Asset Management Limited

0207 543 3559