SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI), a member-centric, one-stop shop for digital financial services that helps members borrow, save, spend, invest and protect their money, reported financial results today for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022.

"We finished a remarkable year with another quarter of record financial results and continued strength in member and product adds, as well as cross-buy momentum. We generated our seventh consecutive quarter of record adjusted net revenue, which was up 58% year-over-year for the quarter and surpassed $1.5 billion for the full year, up 52% versus 2021. We also generated record adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter, finishing the year with over $143 million in 2022, nearly five times the total adjusted EBITDA compared to full year 2021. This strength carried through to the bottom line, resulting in an incremental GAAP net income margin of 42% for the fourth quarter and 28% for the full year," said Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi Technologies, Inc. "Record revenue across all three of our business segments - Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services - drove our record fourth quarter adjusted net revenue of $443 million and record fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $70 million. Our continued strong growth and significant improvement in GAAP net income margin position us very well in 2023 for another year of significant revenue and EBITDA growth and for reaching GAAP net income profitability in the fourth quarter."

Consolidated Results Summary

? Three Months Ended December 31, % Change Year Ended December 31, % Change ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Consolidated - GAAP Total net revenue $ 456,679 $ 285,608 60 % $ 1,573,535 $ 984,872 60 % Net loss (40,006 ) (111,012 ) (64 ) % (320,407 ) (483,937 ) (34 ) % Loss per share?-?basic and diluted (0.05 ) (0.15 ) (67 ) % (0.40 ) (1.00 ) (60 ) % Consolidated - Non-GAAP Adjusted net revenue(1) $ 443,418 $ 279,876 58 % $ 1,540,492 $ 1,010,325 52 % Adjusted EBITDA(1) 70,060 4,593 n/m 143,346 30,221 374 %

___________________ (1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For more information and reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Noto continued: "Our strong momentum in member and product adds, and the momentum in products added from cross-buy, reflects the benefits of our broad product suite and Financial Services Productivity Loop (FSPL) strategy. We added nearly 480,000 new members in the quarter, and ended with over 5.2 million total members, up 51% year-over-year. We also added over 695,000 new products in the quarter, and ended with nearly 7.9 million total products, a 53% annual increase."

Noto concluded: "Total deposits at SoFi Bank grew 46% sequentially during the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion at year-end, and 88% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. We continued to see nearly half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts set up direct deposit by day 30, and average spend in the fourth quarter rose 25% versus the third quarter.

"As a result of this growth in high quality deposits, we are benefiting from a lower cost of funding for our loans. Our deposit funding also increases our flexibility to capture additional net interest margin (NIM) and optimize returns, a critical advantage in light of notable macroeconomic uncertainty. In its third full quarter of operations, SoFi Bank generated approximately $30 million of positive GAAP net income at an 11% margin."

Consolidated Results

Fourth quarter and full-year 2022 total GAAP net revenue of $456.7 million and $1.6 billion, respectively, increased 60% in each period relative to the corresponding prior-year periods of $285.6 million and $984.9 million. Fourth quarter and full-year 2022 adjusted net revenue of $443.4 million and $1.5 billion, was up 58% and 52%, respectively, from the corresponding prior-year periods of $279.9 million and $1.0 billion, respectively. Record revenue in all three of SoFi's business segments - Lending, Technology Platform and Financial Services - drove the robust year-over-year growth.

SoFi recorded a GAAP net loss of $40.0 million for the fourth quarter and $320.4 million for full-year 2022, marking significant improvements from the corresponding prior-year period net losses of $111.0 million and $483.9 million, respectively. Fourth quarter record adjusted EBITDA of $70.1 million increased 58% sequentially, culminating in full-year positive adjusted EBITDA of $143.3 million. Fourth quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA was largely equivalent to fourth quarter share-based compensation expense, resulting in tangible book value growth for the second consecutive quarter.

Member and Product Growth

SoFi achieved strong year-over-year growth in both members and products for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022. New member additions of nearly 480,000 in the quarter brought total members to 5.2 million by year end, up nearly 51% from the prior year end and the company's second highest quarter of new member adds.

New product additions of over 695,000 in the fourth quarter brought total products to nearly 7.9 million at year end, up 53% from 5.2 million at the prior year end.

In the Financial Services segment, total products increased by 60% year over year, to 6.6 million from 4.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. SoFi Money (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) grew 53% year-over-year to 2.2 million products, SoFi Invest grew 35% year over year to 2.2 million products, and SoFi Relay grew 107% year over year to 1.9 million products.

Lending products rose 24% year over year, driven primarily by continued demand for personal loans.

Technology Platform enabled accounts increased by 31% year over year to 130.7 million, due to both diverse new client additions and growth among existing clients.

Lending Segment Results

Lending segment GAAP and adjusted net revenues were $328.2 million and $314.9 million, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2022, up 54% and 51%, respectively, and were each $1.1 billion for the full-year 2022, up 54% and 45%, respectively.

Fourth quarter growth in net interest income was driven by a year-over-year increase in both average interest-earning assets and average yields, slightly offset by an increase in the cost of interest bearing liabilities. This resulted in an average net interest margin of 5.92% for the quarter, up 1.39% year-over-year. Fourth quarter net interest income of $184 million exceeded noninterest income of $145 million for the first time in the company's history, and exceeded directly attributable Lending expenses for the third consecutive quarter.

Noninterest income was relatively flat year over year as increased personal loan originations at higher weighted average coupons were largely offset by lower student loan and home loan originations. Personal loan originations in the fourth quarter grew 50% year over year to $2.5 billion, while student loan originations were down 72% and home loan originations were down 84% year over year, as a result of macroeconomic headwinds and a continued transition of home loan fulfillment partners.

Lending segment fourth quarter and full-year 2022 contribution profit of $208.8 million and $664.0 million increased 99% and 66%, respectively, from $105.1 million and $399.6 million in the corresponding prior-year periods. Contribution margin using Lending adjusted net revenue for the fourth quarter and full-year 2022 increased to 66% from 51% and to 60% from 52%, respectively, compared to the corresponding prior-year periods. For the full year 2022, net interest income covered all Lending directly attributable expenses for the first time.

?Lending - Segment Results of Operations Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Net interest income $ 183,607 $ 77,246 138 % $ 531,480 $ 258,102 106 % Noninterest income 144,584 136,518 6 % 608,511 480,221 27 % Total net revenue - Lending 328,191 213,764 54 % 1,139,991 738,323 54 % Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions (12,791 ) (9,273 ) 38 % (39,651 ) 2,651 n/m Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions (470 ) 3,541 n/m 6,608 22,802 (71 ) % Directly attributable expenses (106,131 ) (102,967 ) 3 % (442,945 ) (364,169 ) 22 % Contribution Profit $ 208,799 $ 105,065 99 % $ 664,003 $ 399,607 66 % Adjusted net revenue - Lending(1) $ 314,930 $ 208,032 51 % $ 1,106,948 $ 763,776 45 %

___________________ (1) Adjusted net revenue - Lending represents a non-GAAP financial measure. For more information and a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Fourth quarter Lending segment total origination volume decreased 21% year-over-year, as continued strong demand for personal loans was more than offset by lower student loan and home loan originations.

Personal loan originations of nearly $2.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2022 were up nearly $820 million, or 50%, year-over-year. Full year personal loan originations of $9.8 billion were up 81% from 2021. This strong performance was aided by years of investment in technology to automate and accelerate the application-to-approval process for qualified borrowers and frequent testing of risk controls and underwriting models to maintain our high standard of credit quality. Fourth quarter student loan volume of approximately $406 million was down more than 50% from the average pre-pandemic volume as the moratorium on student loan payments continues to weigh on the business.

?Lending - Originations and Average Balances Three Months Ended

December 31, % Change Year Ended

December 31, % Change 2022 2021 2022 2021 Origination volume ($ in thousands, during period) Personal loans $ 2,466,094 $ 1,646,289 50 % $ 9,773,706 $ 5,386,934 81 % Student loans 405,789 1,461,405 (72 ) % 2,245,499 4,293,526 (48 )% Home loans 105,501 657,304 (84 ) % 966,177 2,978,222 (68 )% Total $ 2,977,384 $ 3,764,998 (21 ) % $ 12,985,382 $ 12,658,682 3 % Average loan balance ($, as of period end)(1) Personal loans $ 24,917 $ 22,820 9 % Student loans 46,585 50,549 (8 )% Home loans 285,152 286,991 (1 )%

_________________ (1) Within each loan product category, average loan balance is defined as the total unpaid principal balance of the loans divided by the number of loans that have a balance greater than zero dollars as of the reporting date. Average loan balance includes loans on the balance sheet and transferred loans with which SoFi has a continuing involvement through its servicing agreements.

December 31, ?Lending - Products 2022 2021 % Change Personal loans 837,462 610,348 37 % Student loans 477,132 445,569 7 % Home loans 26,003 23,035 13 % Total lending products 1,340,597 1,078,952 24 %

Technology Platform Segment Results

Technology Platform segment net revenue of $85.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $315.1 million for the full year increased 61% and 62% from the comparable prior year periods, or 13% and 24% growth, respectively, excluding Technisys. Contribution profit of $16.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 and $76.5 million for the full year declined 16% and increased 19% from the comparable prior year periods, for a margin of 20% and 24%, respectively. Excluding Technisys, contribution margin was 24% in the fourth quarter of 2022 versus 38% for the same prior-year period.

Technology Platform - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue - Technology Platform $ 85,652 $ 53,299 61 % $ 315,133 $ 194,886 62 % Directly attributable expenses (68,771 ) (33,291 ) 107 % (238,620 ) (130,439 ) 83 % Contribution Profit $ 16,881 $ 20,008 (16 )% $ 76,513 $ 64,447 19 %

Technology Platform total enabled client accounts increased 31% year over year, to 130.7 million at December 31, 2022 from 99.7 million at December 31, 2021, as a result of new client acquisition and growth at existing clients.

December 31, ?Technology Platform 2022 2021 % Change Total accounts 130,704,351 99,660,657 31 %

Financial Services Segment Results

Financial Services segment net revenue increased by 195% in the fourth quarter of 2022 to $64.8 million from the prior year period's total of $22.0 million, and by 189% for the full year to $167.7 million in 2022 from $58.1 million in the prior year.

The Financial Services segment contribution loss of $43.6 million for the fourth quarter and $199.4 million for the full year of 2022 was $8.4 million and $64.5 million, respectively, larger than the corresponding prior-year losses, largely due to our credit card business, which launched in the second half of 2020 and for which we continue to build current expected credit loss (CECL) reserves. The absolute amount of reserves is expected to increase as the business continues to grow and scale. Management expects this segment to be contribution positive by the fourth quarter of 2023 even as the company continues investing aggressively in member and product acquisition.

Financial Services - Segment Results of Operations ? Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 % Change 2022 2021 % Change Total net revenue - Financial Services $ 64,817 $ 21,956 195 % $ 167,676 $ 58,078 189 % Directly attributable expenses (108,405 ) (57,145 ) 90 % (367,102 ) (192,996 ) 90 % Contribution loss $ (43,588 ) $ (35,189 ) 24 % $ (199,426 ) $ (134,918 ) 48 %

By continuously innovating for members with new and relevant offerings, features and rewards, SoFi grew total Financial Services products by approximately 635,000 in the fourth quarter of 2022, bringing the total to approximately 6.6 million at year end. In the fourth quarter, SoFi Money added approximately 193,000 products, SoFi Invest products increased by approximately 91,000 and Relay products increased by approximately 322,000.

Upon securing a bank charter in the first quarter of 2022, SoFi launched a new Checking and Savings offering, which today has an APY of up to 3.75%, no minimum balance requirement, a host of free features and a unique rewards program. Total deposits grew 46% during the fourth quarter to $7.3 billion at quarter-end, and 88% of SoFi Money deposits (inclusive of Checking and Savings and SoFi Money cash management accounts) are from direct deposit members. Approximately half of newly funded SoFi Money accounts are setting up direct deposit by day 30, and this has had a significant impact on debit spending.

December 31, ?Financial Services - Products 2022 2021 % Change SoFi Money(1) 2,195,402 1,436,955 53 % Invest 2,158,864 1,595,143 35 % Credit Card 171,425 91,216 88 % Referred loans 40,980 7,659 435 % Relay 1,921,986 930,181 107 % At Work 65,382 33,091 98 % Total financial services products 6,554,039 4,094,245 60 %

___________________?? (1) This product category includes Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank, which began operating in the first quarter of 2022, and cash management accounts.

Guidance and Outlook

Management expects to generate $430 to $440 million of adjusted net revenue in the first quarter of 2023, up 34% to 37% year-over-year, and $40 to $45 million of adjusted EBITDA.

For the full year 2023, management expects adjusted net revenue of $1.925 to $2.0 billion, up 25% to 30%, and full-year adjusted EBITDA of $260 to $280 million. Management expects to reach quarterly GAAP Net Income profitability by Q4 2023, with GAAP Net Income incremental margins for the full year of 20%.

Management will further address first quarter and full-year 2023 guidance on the quarterly earnings conference call.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain of the statements above are forward-looking and as such are not historical facts. This includes, without limitation, statements regarding our expectations for the first quarter of 2023 and full year adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, our expectations regarding the profitability of the Financial Services segment, our expectations regarding our ability to continue to grow our business, improve our financials and increase our member, product and total accounts count, our ability to navigate the macroeconomic environment and the financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives of management for our future operations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of performance. Such statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Words such as "continue", "expect", "may", "strategy", "might", "plan", "would", "will be", "will continue", and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements include: (i) the effect of and uncertainties related to macroeconomic factors such as rising and fluctuating inflation and interest rates and any resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) our ability to achieve profitability and continued growth across our three businesses in the future, as well as our ability to achieve net income profitability in the fourth quarter of 2023; (iii) the impact on our business of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment, including any further extension of the student loan payment moratorium or loan forgiveness, and our expectations regarding the return to pre-pandemic student loan demand levels; (iv) our ability to realize the benefits of being a bank holding company and operating SoFi Bank, including continuing to grow high quality deposits; (v) our ability to respond and adapt to changing market and economic conditions, including recessionary pressures, inflationary pressures and interest rates; (vi) our ability to continue to drive brand awareness and realize the benefits or our integrated multi-media marketing and advertising campaigns; (vii) our ability to vertically integrate our businesses and accelerate the pace of innovation of our financial products; (viii) our ability to manage our growth effectively and our expectations regarding the development and expansion of our business; (ix) our ability to access sources of capital on acceptable terms or at all, including debt financing and other sources of capital to finance operations and growth; (x) the success of our continued investments in our Financial Services segment and in our business generally; (xi) the success of our marketing efforts and our ability to expand our member base and increase our product adds; (xii) our ability to maintain our leadership position in certain categories of our business and to grow market share in existing markets or any new markets we may enter; (xiii) our ability to develop new products, features and functionality that are competitive and meet market needs; (xiv) our ability to realize the benefits of our strategy, including what we refer to as our FSPL; (xv) our ability to make accurate credit and pricing decisions or effectively forecast our loss rates; (xvi) our ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal controls over financial reporting; (xvii) our expectations with respect to our Technology Platform segment and our expected margins in that segment, including our ability to realize the benefits of the Technisys acquisition; and (xviii) the outcome of any legal or governmental proceedings that may be instituted against us. The foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties set forth in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our last quarterly report on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and those that are included in any of our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our annual report on Form 10-K, under the Exchange Act.

These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date hereof and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release presents information about our adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP financial measures provided as supplements to the results provided in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (GAAP). We use adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance, formulate business plans, help better assess our overall liquidity position, and make strategic decisions, including those relating to operating expenses and the allocation of internal resources. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results in the same manner as our management. These non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, the analysis of other GAAP financial measures, such as total net revenue and net income (loss). Other companies may not use these non-GAAP measures or may use similar measures that are defined in a different manner. Therefore, SoFi's non-GAAP measures may not be directly comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided in Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein.

Forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures are presented without reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures because the GAAP financial measures are not accessible on a forward-looking basis and reconciling information is not available without unreasonable effort due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments reflected in our reconciliation of historic non-GAAP financial measures, the amounts of which, based on historical experience, could be material.

About SoFi

SoFi's mission is to help our members achieve financial independence to realize their ambitions. Our products for borrowing, saving, spending, investing and protecting give our over 5 million members fast access to tools to get their money right. SoFi membership comes with the key essentials for getting ahead, including career advisors and connection to a thriving community of like-minded, ambitious people. SoFi is also the naming rights partner of SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Chargers and the Los Angeles Rams. For more information, visit https://www.sofi.com or download our iOS and Android apps.

Availability of Other Information About SoFi

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.sofi.com), the investor relations website (https://investors.sofi.com), and on social media (Twitter and LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that SoFi posts on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, SoFi encourages investors, the media, and others interested in SoFi to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on SoFi's investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of SoFi's website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from its website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

FINANCIAL TABLES

Consolidated Statements of Operations Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated Balance Sheets Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Company Metrics Segment Financials

Table 1 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (In Thousands, Except for Share and Per Share Data) ? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ? 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income ? ? Loans $ 297,824 $ 91,119 $ 749,071 $ 337,862 Securitizations 2,475 2,849 10,433 14,109 Other 7,109 815 13,867 3,049 Total interest income 307,408 94,783 773,371 355,020 Interest expense Securitizations and warehouses 50,969 15,067 110,127 90,485 Deposits 40,670 - 59,793 - Corporate borrowings 7,069 2,593 18,438 10,345 Other 116 546 917 1,946 Total interest expense 98,824 18,206 189,275 102,776 Net interest income 208,584 76,577 584,096 252,244 Noninterest income Loan origination and sales 139,588 135,415 605,403 497,626 Securitizations (8,241 ) (8,249 ) (40,031 ) (14,862 ) Servicing 13,544 9,594 43,547 (2,281 ) Technology products and solutions 81,339 51,287 304,901 191,847 Other 21,865 20,984 75,619 60,298 Total noninterest income 248,095 209,031 989,439 732,628 Total net revenue 456,679 285,608 1,573,535 984,872 Noninterest expense Technology and product development 113,281 66,316 405,257 276,087 Sales and marketing 173,702 129,705 617,823 426,875 Cost of operations 80,615 69,195 313,226 256,980 General and administrative 113,085 125,160 501,618 498,534 Provision for credit losses 14,945 4,686 54,332 7,573 Total noninterest expense 495,628 395,062 1,892,256 1,466,049 Loss before income taxes (38,949 ) (109,454 ) (318,721 ) (481,177 ) Income tax expense (1,057 ) (1,558 ) (1,686 ) (2,760 ) Net loss $ (40,006 ) $ (111,012 ) $ (320,407 ) $ (483,937 ) Loss per share ? ? Loss per share?-?basic $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.00 ) Loss per share?-?diluted $ (0.05 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.40 ) $ (1.00 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?basic 922,936,519 814,507,200 900,886,113 526,730,261 Weighted average common stock outstanding?-?diluted 922,936,519 814,507,200 900,886,113 526,730,261

Table 2

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Revenue

Adjusted net revenue is defined as total net revenue, adjusted to exclude the fair value changes in servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation inputs and assumptions changes, which relate only to our Lending segment. For our consolidated results and for the Lending segment, we reconcile adjusted net revenue to total net revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as presented for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net revenue $ 456,679 $ 285,608 $ 1,573,535 $ 984,872 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (12,791 ) (9,273 ) (39,651 ) 2,651 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) (470 ) 3,541 6,608 22,802 Adjusted net revenue $ 443,418 $ 279,876 $ 1,540,492 $ 1,010,325

? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Total net revenue - Lending $ 328,191 $ 213,764 $ 1,139,991 $ 738,323 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(1) (12,791 ) (9,273 ) (39,651 ) 2,651 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(2) (470 ) 3,541 6,608 22,802 Adjusted net revenue - Lending $ 314,930 $ 208,032 $ 1,106,948 $ 763,776

___________________?? (1) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on servicing rights, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. These assumptions are highly sensitive to market interest rate changes and are not indicative of our performance or results of operations. Moreover, these non-cash charges are unrealized during the period and, therefore, have no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations and our overall performance. (2) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions on residual interests classified as debt, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated securitization variable interest entities ("VIEs") by purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the closing of the securitization and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These residual debt obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, but they have no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of total net revenue to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the net revenue available to finance our operations.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), adjusted to exclude, as applicable: (i) corporate borrowing-based interest expense (our adjusted EBITDA measure is not adjusted for warehouse or securitization-based interest expense, nor deposit interest expense and finance lease liability interest expense, as these are not direct operating expenses), (ii) income tax expense (benefit), (iii) depreciation and amortization, (iv) share-based expense (inclusive of equity-based payments to non-employees), (v) impairment expense (inclusive of goodwill impairment and property, equipment and software abandonments), (vi) transaction-related expenses, (vii) fair value changes in warrant liabilities, and (viii) fair value changes in each of servicing rights and residual interests classified as debt due to valuation assumptions.

We reconcile adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, for the periods indicated below:

? Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, ($ in thousands) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss $ (40,006 ) $ (111,012 ) $ (320,407 ) $ (483,937 ) Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest expense?-?corporate borrowings(1) 7,069 2,593 18,438 10,345 Income tax expense(2) 1,057 1,558 1,686 2,760 Depreciation and amortization(3) 42,353 26,527 151,360 101,568 Share-based expense 70,976 77,082 305,994 239,371 Transaction-related expense(4) 1,872 2,753 19,318 27,333 Fair value changes in warrant liabilities(5) - 10,824 - 107,328 Servicing rights?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(6) (12,791 ) (9,273 ) (39,651 ) 2,651 Residual interests classified as debt?-?change in valuation inputs or assumptions(7) (470 ) 3,541 6,608 22,802 Total adjustments 110,066 115,605 463,753 514,158 Adjusted EBITDA $ 70,060 $ 4,593 $ 143,346 $ 30,221

___________________?? (1) Our adjusted EBITDA measure adjusts for corporate borrowing-based interest expense, as these expenses are a function of our capital structure. Corporate borrowing-based interest expense primarily included (i) interest on our revolving credit facility, (ii) the amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs on our convertible notes, and (iii) for 2021, interest on the seller note issued in connection with our acquisition of Galileo. Revolving credit facility interest expense in 2022 increased due to higher interest rates relative to the prior year on identical outstanding debt. (2) Our income tax expense position in 2022 was primarily attributable to tax expense at SoFi Lending Corp and SoFi Bank due to profitability in state jurisdictions where separate filings are required and recognition of expense from Technisys in certain Latin American countries where separate returns are filed. The expense was partially offset by deferred tax benefits from the amortization of intangible assets acquired in the Technisys merger. Our income tax expense position in 2021 was primarily attributable to SoFi Lending Corp.'s profitability in state jurisdictions where separate filings are required. (3) Depreciation and amortization expense in 2022 increased compared to 2021 primarily in connection with our recent acquisitions and growth in our software balance, partially offset by the acceleration of core banking infrastructure amortization during the 2021 period. (4) Transaction-related expenses in 2022 primarily included financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our acquisition of Technisys and an exploratory process. Transaction-related expenses in 2021 included the special payment to the holders of Series 1 Redeemable Preferred Stock in conjunction with the Business Combination and financial advisory and professional services costs associated with our then-pending acquisitions of Golden Pacific and Technisys. (5) Our adjusted EBITDA measure excludes the non-cash fair value changes in warrants accounted for as liabilities, which were measured at fair value through earnings. The amount for a portion of 2021 related to changes in the fair value of Series H warrants issued by Social Finance in connection with certain redeemable preferred stock issuances. We did not measure the Series H warrants at fair value subsequent to May 28, 2021 in conjunction with the Business Combination, as they were reclassified into permanent equity. In addition, in conjunction with the Business Combination, SoFi Technologies assumed certain common stock warrants ("SoFi Technologies warrants") that were accounted for as liabilities and measured at fair value on a recurring basis. The fair value of the SoFi Technologies warrants was based on the closing price of ticker SOFIW and, therefore, fluctuated based on market activity. The outstanding SoFi Technologies warrants were either exercised during the fourth quarter of 2021 or redeemed on December 6, 2021. (6) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including market servicing costs, conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. This non-cash change is unrealized during the period and, therefore, has no impact on our cash flows from operations. As such, these positive and negative changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations. (7) Reflects changes in fair value inputs and assumptions, including conditional prepayment, default rates and discount rates. When third parties finance our consolidated VIEs through purchasing residual interests, we receive proceeds at the time of the securitization close and, thereafter, pass along contractual cash flows to the residual interest owner. These obligations are measured at fair value on a recurring basis, which has no impact on our initial financing proceeds, our future obligations to the residual interest owner (because future residual interest claims are limited to contractual securitization collateral cash flows), or the general operations of our business. As such, these positive and negative non-cash changes in fair value attributable to assumption changes are adjusted out of net loss to provide management and financial users with better visibility into the earnings available to finance our operations.

Table 3 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In Thousands, Except for Share Data) ? December 31, ? 2022 2021 Assets ? Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,421,907 $ 494,711 Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 424,395 273,726 Investment securities (includes available-for-sale securities of $195,438 and $194,907 at fair value with associated amortized cost of $203,418 and $195,796 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 396,769 569,595 Loans held for sale, at fair value 13,557,074 5,952,972 Loans held for investment (less allowance for credit losses on loans at amortized cost of $40,788 and $7,037 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 307,957 115,912 Servicing rights 149,854 168,259 Equity method investments - 19,739 Property, equipment and software 179,899 111,873 Goodwill 1,622,991 898,527 Intangible assets 432,360 284,579 Operating lease right-of-use assets 97,135 115,191 Other assets (less allowance for credit losses of $2,785 and $2,292 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively) 417,334 171,242 Total assets $ 19,007,675 $ 9,176,326 Liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity Liabilities: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 76,504 $ - Interest-bearing deposits 7,265,792 - Total deposits 7,342,296 - Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 516,215 298,164 Operating lease liabilities 117,758 138,794 Debt 5,485,882 3,947,983 Residual interests classified as debt 17,048 93,682 Total liabilities 13,479,199 4,478,623 Commitments, guarantees, concentrations and contingencies Temporary equity: Redeemable preferred stock, $0.00 par value: 100,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized; 3,234,000 and 3,234,000 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 320,374 320,374 Permanent equity: Common stock, $0.00 par value: 3,100,000,000 and 3,100,000,000 shares authorized; 933,896,120 and 828,154,462 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 93 83 Additional paid-in capital 6,719,826 5,561,831 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,296 ) (1,471 ) Accumulated deficit (1,503,521 ) (1,183,114 ) Total permanent equity 5,208,102 4,377,329 Total liabilities, temporary equity and permanent equity $ 19,007,675 $ 9,176,326

Table 4 SoFi Technologies, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In Thousands) ? Year Ended December 31, ? 2022 2021 Operating activities Net loss $ (320,407 ) $ (483,937 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Share-based compensation expense 305,994 239,011 Depreciation and amortization 151,360 101,568 Deferred debt issuance and discount expense 18,292 18,292 Provision for credit losses 54,332 7,573 Deferred income taxes (6,651 ) 1,204 Fair value changes in residual interests classified as debt 6,608 22,802 Fair value changes in securitization investments 13,600 (6,538 ) Fair value changes in warrant liabilities - 107,328 Equity method investment earnings - 261 Other 13,426 (12,467 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Changes in loans held for sale, net (7,463,474 ) (1,308,329 ) Servicing assets 18,405 (18,662 ) Related party notes receivable interest income - 1,399 Other assets (56,861 ) (10,700 ) Accounts payable, accruals and other liabilities 10,332 (9,022 ) Net cash used in operating activities $ (7,255,044 ) $ (1,350,217 ) Investing activities Purchases of property, equipment, software and intangible assets $ (103,733 ) $ (52,261 ) Purchases of available-for-sale investments (44,974 ) (246,372 ) Proceeds from sales of available-for-sale investments 23,497 52,742 Proceeds from maturities and paydowns of available-for-sale investments 15,240 4,799 Changes in loans held for investment, net (173,728 ) - Proceeds from securitization investments 118,825 247,058 Proceeds from non-securitization investments - 109,534 Purchases of non-securitization investments - (22,000 ) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 58,540 - Proceeds from repayment of related party notes receivable - 16,693 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities $ (106,333 ) $ 110,193 Financing activities Proceeds from debt issuances $ 11,167,685 $ 9,521,314 Repayment of debt (9,825,602 ) (10,429,176 ) Payment of debt issuance costs (8,287 ) (9,465 ) Net change in deposits 7,152,161 - Taxes paid related to net share settlement of share-based awards (8,983 ) (42,644 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 2,610 25,154 Payment of redeemable preferred stock dividends (40,425 ) (40,426 ) Finance lease principal payments (488 ) (516 ) Purchases of common stock - (526 ) Redemptions of redeemable common and preferred stock - (282,859 ) Proceeds from Business Combination and PIPE Investment - 1,989,851 Payment of costs directly attributable to the issuance of common stock in connection with Business Combination and PIPE Investment - (26,951 ) Proceeds from warrant exercises - 95,047 Purchase of capped calls - (113,760 ) Payment of deferred equity costs - (56 ) Net cash provided by financing activities $ 8,438,671 $ 684,987 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 571 46 Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents 1,077,865 (554,991 ) Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 768,437 1,323,428 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 1,846,302 $ 768,437

Table 5 Company Metrics ? December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 June 30,

2022 March 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 September 30,

2021 June 30,

2021 March 31,

2021 Members 5,222,533 4,742,673 4,318,705 3,868,334 3,460,298 2,937,379 2,560,492 2,281,092 Total Products 7,894,636 7,199,298 6,564,174 5,862,137 5,173,197 4,267,665 3,667,121 3,184,554 Total Products - Lending segment 1,340,597 1,280,493 1,202,027 1,138,566 1,078,952 1,030,882 981,440 945,227 Total Products - Financial Services segment 6,554,039 5,918,805 5,362,147 4,723,571 4,094,245 3,236,783 2,685,681 2,239,327 Total Accounts - Technology Platform segment(1) 130,704,351 124,332,810 116,570,038 109,687,014 99,660,657 88,811,022 78,902,156 69,572,680

___________________?? (1) Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, the Company included intercompany accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in its total Technology Platform accounts metric to better align with the presentation of Technology Platform segment revenue. Quarterly amounts for the earlier quarters in 2021 were determined to be immaterial, and as such were not recast.

Members

We refer to our customers as "members". We define a member as someone who has had a lending relationship with us through origination and/or ongoing servicing, opened a financial services account, linked an external account to our platform, or signed up for our credit score monitoring service. Our members have continuous access to our certified financial planners, our career advice services, our member events, our content, educational material, news, tools and calculators, which are provided at no cost to the member. We view members as an indication not only of the size and a measurement of growth of our business, but also as a measure of the significant value of the data we have collected over time.

Once someone becomes a member, they are always considered a member unless they violate our terms of service. We adjust our total number of members in the event a member is removed in accordance with our terms of service. This could occur for a variety of reasons-including fraud or pursuant to certain legal processes-and, as our terms of service evolve together with our business practices, product offerings and applicable regulations, additional grounds for removing members from our total member count could occur. The determination that a member should be removed in accordance with our terms of service is subject to an evaluation process, following the completion, and based on the results, of which, relevant members and their associated products are removed from our total member count. However, depending on the length of the evaluation process, that removal may not take place in the same period in which the member was added to our member count or the same period in which the circumstances leading to their removal occurred. For this reason, our total member count in any one period may not yet reflect such adjustments.

Total Products

Total products refers to the aggregate number of lending and financial services products that our members have selected on our platform since our inception through the reporting date, whether or not the members are still registered for such products. In our Lending segment, total products refers to the number of personal loans, student loans and home loans that have been originated through our platform through the reporting date, whether or not such loans have been paid off. If a member has multiple loan products of the same loan product type, such as two personal loans, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple loan products across loan product types, such as one personal loan and one home loan, that is counted as two products. In our Financial Services segment, total products refers to the number of SoFi Money accounts (presented inclusive of cash management accounts and Checking and Savings accounts held at SoFi Bank), SoFi Invest accounts, SoFi Credit Card accounts (including accounts with a zero dollar balance at the reporting date), referred loans (which are originated by a third-party partner to which we provide pre-qualified borrower referrals), SoFi At Work accounts and SoFi Relay accounts (with either credit score monitoring enabled or external linked accounts) that have been opened through our platform through the reporting date. Our SoFi Invest service is composed of three products: active investing accounts, robo-advisory accounts and digital assets accounts. Our members can select any one or combination of the three types of SoFi Invest products. If a member has multiple SoFi Invest products of the same account type, such as two active investing accounts, that is counted as a single product. However, if a member has multiple SoFi Invest products across account types, such as one active investing account and one robo-advisory account, those separate account types are considered separate products. Total products is a primary indicator of the size and reach of our Lending and Financial Services segments. Management relies on total products metrics to understand the effectiveness of our member acquisition efforts and to gauge the propensity for members to use more than one product.

Technology Platform Total Accounts

In our Technology Platform segment, total accounts refers to the number of open accounts at Galileo as of the reporting date. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2021, we included intercompany accounts on the Galileo platform-as-a-service in our total accounts metric to better align with the Technology Platform segment revenue, which includes intercompany revenue. We recast the accounts in the fourth quarters of 2021, but did not recast the accounts for the earlier quarters in 2021, as the impact was determined to be immaterial. Total accounts is a primary indicator of the accounts dependent upon Galileo's technology platform to use virtual card products, virtual wallets, make peer-to-peer and bank-to-bank transfers, receive early paychecks, separate savings from spending balances, make debit transactions and rely upon real-time authorizations, all of which result in revenues for the Technology Platform segment. We do not measure total accounts for the Technisys products and solutions, as the revenue model is not dependent upon being a fully integrated, stand-ready service.

Table 6 Segment Financials ? Quarter Ended ($ in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 Lending Net interest income $ 183,607 $ 139,516 $ 114,003 $ 94,354 $ 77,246 $ 72,257 $ 56,822 $ 51,777 Total noninterest income 144,584 162,178 143,114 158,635 136,518 138,034 109,469 96,200 Total net revenue 328,191 301,694 257,117 252,989 213,764 210,291 166,291 147,977 Adjusted net revenue(1) 314,930 296,965 250,681 244,372 208,032 215,475 172,232 168,037 Contribution profit 208,799 180,562 141,991 132,651 105,065 117,668 89,188 87,686 Technology Platform Net interest income (expense) $ - $ - $ - $ - $ - $ 39 $ (32 ) $ (36 ) Total noninterest income 85,652 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,186 45,329 46,101 Total net revenue(2) 85,652 84,777 83,899 60,805 53,299 50,225 45,297 46,065 Contribution profit 16,881 19,536 21,841 18,255 20,008 15,741 13,013 15,685 Financial Services Net interest income $ 45,609 $ 28,158 $ 12,925 $ 5,882 $ 1,785 $ 1,209 $ 542 $ 229 Total noninterest income 19,208 20,795 17,438 17,661 20,171 11,411 16,497 6,234 Total net revenue 64,817 48,953 30,363 23,543 21,956 12,620 17,039 6,463 Contribution loss(2) (43,588 ) (52,623 ) (53,700 ) (49,515 ) (35,189 ) (39,465 ) (24,745 ) (35,519 ) Corporate/Other Net interest expense $ (20,632 ) $ (9,824 ) $ (4,199 ) $ (5,303 ) $ (2,454 ) $ (1,130 ) $ (1,320 ) $ (4,690 ) Total noninterest income (loss) (1,349 ) (1,615 ) (4,653 ) (1,690 ) (957 ) - 3,967 169 Total net revenue (loss)(2) (21,981 ) (11,439 ) (8,852 ) (6,993 ) (3,411 ) (1,130 ) 2,647 (4,521 ) Consolidated Net interest income $ 208,584 $ 157,850 $ 122,729 $ 94,933 $ 76,577 $ 72,375 $ 56,012 $ 47,280 Total noninterest income 248,095 266,135 239,798 235,411 209,031 199,631 175,262 148,704 Total net revenue 456,679 423,985 362,527 330,344 285,608 272,006 231,274 195,984 Adjusted net revenue(1) 443,418 419,256 356,091 321,727 279,876 277,190 237,215 216,044 Net loss (40,006 ) (74,209 ) (95,835 ) (110,357 ) (111,012 ) (30,047 ) (165,314 ) (177,564 ) Adjusted EBITDA(1) 70,060 44,298 20,304 8,684 4,593 10,256 11,240 4,132

___________________?? (1) Adjusted net revenue and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information on these measures and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and Table 2 to the "Financial Tables" herein. (2) Technology Platform segment total net revenue includes intercompany fees. There are equal and offsetting expenses reflected within the Financial Services and Technology Platform segment directly attributable expenses. The intercompany revenues and expenses are eliminated in consolidation. The revenues are eliminated within Corporate/Other and the expenses represent a reconciling item of segment contribution profit (loss) to consolidated loss before income taxes. For the year ended December 31, 2021, all intercompany amounts were reflected in the fourth quarter, as inter-quarter amounts were determined to be immaterial.

SOFI-F

