Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Highlights

Fourth quarter net loss of $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share; full year net income of $4.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share

Fourth quarter net interest margin of 3.09%; full year net interest margin of 3.06%

Fourth quarter provision (recovery) of loan losses of $(179) thousand; full year provision (recovery) of loan losses of $(9.9) million

Ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans held for investment of 2.74%

Total gross loans of $1.7 billion

Purchase of residential mortgage loans with unpaid principal of $31.3 million during the fourth quarter

Nonperforming assets were $38.3 million; classified and criticized loans were $81.3 million

Fourth quarter non-interest expense of $18.9 million; full year non-interest expense of $79.4 million

Total deposits of $2.0 billion

Shareholders' equity of $330.9 million

The Bank's leverage ratio of 16.15%, a total risk-based capital ratio of 27.29% and a common equity tier one ratio of 26.02% continue to be in excess of minimum ratios required to be considered "well-capitalized"

The Company's consolidated leverage ratio of 14.29%, total risk-based capital ratio of 26.85% and common equity tier one ratio of 23.01% continue to exceed minimum regulatory capital requirements

The Company reported a net loss of $(0.2) million, or $(0.00) per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. For the year ended December 31, 2022, net income was $4.0 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net income of $23.4 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

"The Company's fourth quarter and year-end results reflect a continuation of both the accomplishments and challenges that have characterized the last few years. The long-running saga of the Advantage Loan Program continues to be felt in the operating expense lines of our earnings. The institutional damage from this program has been far reaching, and we are finally beginning to enjoy the fruits of our labor. We have tried to right-size the balance sheet in order to maintain strong capital levels, improve margins and effectively utilize liquidity. The legal investigation and consultant costs have swamped our profitability in most quarters. We have been successful in building a strong internal control environment and carefully addressing a long list of deficiencies. Those successes were realized in the closure of the Formal Agreement entered into with the OCC in 2019. Nonetheless, the DOJ investigation remains ongoing and continues to occupy substantial time and resources. As promised, we continue to offer our full cooperation in their work and are hopeful for resolution. Unfortunately, we continue to have little visibility into the timing or outcome of their investigation," said Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets - Total assets were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2022, a decrease of $3.2 million, from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $432.1 million, or 15%, from $2.9 billion at December 31, 2021.

Cash and due from banks increased $27.4 million, or 8%, to $379.8 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $352.4 million at September 30, 2022 and decreased $31.9 million, or 8%, from $411.7 million at December 31, 2021. Investment securities, which we consider part of our liquid assets, decreased $5.0 million, or 1%, to $348.2 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $353.2 million at September 30, 2022 and increased $34.3 million, or 11%, from $313.9 million at December 31, 2021.

Total gross loans held for investment of $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022 declined $22.8 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2022 and declined $354.0 million, or 18%, from $2.0 billion at December 31, 2021. The decline in our loan portfolio from December 31, 2021 was primarily attributable to repayments on loans, which continued to outpace our loan production. Though we selectively originated commercial real estate loans during 2022, our overall decline in the loan production reflects our decision to stop actively originating construction loans, the sale of our higher risk commercial real estate loans, our decision to delay introducing new residential and commercial loan products until we are clear of the pending government investigations and the reduction in force of our in-house residential loan origination function followed by our third-party loan origination vendor deciding to exit the business. We acquired a pool of residential mortgage loans with an unpaid principal balance of $31.3 million in October 2022 and may purchase additional loan pools in the future.

Cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance policies was $8.5 million at December 31, 2022, which decreased $24.5 million from $33.0 million at December 31, 2021 due to the surrender of certain life insurance policies during 2022 related to a controlling shareholder and several former executives.

Total Deposits - Total deposits were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2022, an increase of $3.0 million from September 30, 2022 and a decrease of $307.7 million, or 14%, from $2.3 billion at December 31, 2021.

Money market, savings and NOW deposits of $1.0 billion decreased $84.1 million, or 7%, from September 30, 2022 and decreased $266.9 million, or 20%, compared to December 31, 2021. Time deposits of $861.7 million at December 31, 2022 increased $104.2 million, or 14%, compared to September 30, 2022 and decreased $30.1 million, or 3%, compared to December 31, 2021. In the second half of 2021 and continuing into the first half of 2022, our strategy was to reduce higher cost time deposits by offering pricing at less competitive rates. With the increasing interest rate environment, our offerings on time deposits returned to competitive rates to attract new customers, contributing to the increase in time deposits in the fourth quarter. We also experienced our existing customers shifting their deposits from money market, savings and NOW accounts to time deposits to take advantage of the higher interest rates. Noninterest-bearing deposits of $53.0 million decreased $17.0 million, or 24%, compared to September 30, 2022 and decreased $10.7 million, or 17%, compared to December 31, 2021. We did not have brokered deposits in our time deposits at December 31, 2022 or September 30, 2022, and we had $20.1 million in brokered deposits at December 31, 2021.

Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $50 million at December 31, 2022, which were unchanged from September 30, 2022, and decreased $100 million from $150 million at December 31, 2021. The Company repaid $100 million in borrowings that were called by the Federal Home Loan Bank in the second quarter of 2022.

Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $330.9 million at December 31, 2022 compared to $329.6 million at September 30, 2022 and $343.6 million at December 31, 2021. The decline in shareholders' equity is primarily due to unrealized losses of $18.6 million, after tax, on our investment securities portfolio during the year. These unrealized losses on our investment portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss are primarily attributable to changes in market value due to the rising interest rate environment experienced throughout 2022 and are not realized in our consolidated statement of operations since the Company has neither the intent to sell these investments nor does it expect to be required to sell these investment securities before the price recovers.

The Bank exceeded all regulatory capital requirements required to be considered "well-capitalized" as of December 31, 2022, and the Company exceeded all applicable minimum regulatory capital requirements as of such date, as summarized in the following tables:

Bank Capital To Be Well

Capitalized At December 31,

2022 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 10.00% 27.29% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 26.02% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 6.50% 26.02% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 5.00% 16.15%

Company Capital Minimum

Requirements At December 31,

2022 Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 8.00% 26.85% Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 6.00% 23.01% Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 4.50% 23.01% Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 4.00% 14.29%

Asset Quality and Provision (Recovery) for Loan Losses - Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 totaled $38.3 million, or 1.57% of total assets, a decrease from $42.2 million, or 1.72% of total assets, at September 30, 2022 and a decrease from $83.3 million, or 2.90% of total assets, at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2022 included $33.7 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $2.0 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $2.6 million of other troubled debt restructurings. Nonperforming assets at September 30, 2022 included $35.9 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $3.7 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $2.6 million of other troubled debt restructurings. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2021 included $62.6 million of nonperforming loans held for investment, $18.0 million of nonaccrual loans held for sale and $2.7 million of other troubled debt restructurings. Gross loans held for investment delinquent 30 days or more decreased during the fourth quarter of 2022 to $57.0 million, or 3.44% of total gross loans held for investment, from $60.0 million, or 3.57% of total gross loans held for investment, at September 30, 2022. Gross loans held for investment delinquent 30 days or more at December 31, 2021 were $100.7 million, or 5.0% of total gross loans held for investment. The decrease in gross loans held for investment delinquent 30 days or more at December 31, 2022 compared to the prior year of $43.7 million, or 43%, was primarily due to the sale of higher risk commercial real estate loans in the first quarter of 2022. Classified and criticized loans held for investment was $81.3 million at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2022 and $117.2 million at December 31, 2021.

Reflective of our overall improvement in asset quality that continued into 2022, we recorded a recovery of loan losses of $(0.2) million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a recovery for loan losses of $(4.4) million for the prior quarter and $(6.1) million for the fourth quarter of 2021. A recovery of loan losses of $(9.9) million was recorded for the full year of 2022 compared to a recovery of loan losses of $(8.3) million for the full year of 2021. The allowance for loan losses was $45.5 million, $45.4 million and $56.5 million, or 2.74%, 2.70% and 2.81% of total loans held for investment, at December 31. 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.

During the fourth quarter of 2022, net recoveries were $(0.3) million compared to net charge offs of $2.0 million in the third quarter of 2022 and $7.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2021. Net charge offs during the full year of 2022 were $1.2 million compared to $7.6 million during the full year of 2021. Net charge offs in 2021 resulted from the write-down of our recorded investment in a pool of commercial real estate loans that were sold during the first quarter of 2022.

"So far, the substantial increase in interest rates has helped the yield on repricing loans and liquidity. After years of heavily suppressed rates, consumers are also enjoying higher yields on their deposit products. Rate competition in the banking industry has seen somewhat of a rebirth. Maintaining a healthy net interest margin will be critically important to the Company's profitability. Additionally, there continues to be very significant signs of a slowing economy. Employment levels, especially in the technology sector, are but one worrisome sign. In addition, pressure on corporate profits and ballooning government budget deficits will likely feed the contraction and continued inflation. I believe the de-risking measures taken in 2022 will help cushion Sterling for the credit risk expansion that is now beginning to be seen," said Mr. O'Brien.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.5 million compared to $19.5 million for the prior quarter of 2022 and $21.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The net interest margin of 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022 decreased from the prior quarter's net interest margin of 3.19% and increased from the net interest margin of 2.94% for the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the increase in the rate paid on average balance of interest-bearing deposits of 68 basis points while interest income from the yield on average balance of interest-bearing assets increased 48 basis points.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $78.8 million, a decrease of $12.4 million from the year ended December 31, 2021. The net interest margin of 3.06% for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased from the prior year's net interest margin of 2.71%. The decrease in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 is primarily attributable to the decline in the average balance of our loan portfolio of $523.9 million, or 22%, compared to the year ended December 31, 2021. The rise in our net interest margin for the year ended December 31, 2022 reflects the effects of an increasing interest rate environment during 2022 with the yield on average balance of investment securities and other interest-earning assets increasing 105 basis points and 149 basis points, respectively, while the cost on the average balance of interest-bearing deposits increased only 5 basis points due to the decline in the average balance of higher interest time deposits of $461.4 million from December 31, 2021.

Non-Interest Income - Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million compared to $(0.4) million for the prior quarter and $3.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The prior quarter included a $0.4 million write-off of mortgage serving rights because of the repurchase of Advantage Loan Program loans during that quarter and an unrealized loss on the value of an equity security of $0.2 million. The fourth quarter of 2021 included $2.9 million received from an insurance carrier in settlement of one of our insurance policies at the same time as the final settlement of our class action lawsuit.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.3 million, a decrease of $4.5 million from $5.8 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The decrease was primarily attributable to the prior year having included the $2.9 million insurance settlement discussed above. Also in 2021, we recorded a $1.4 million gain on the sale of the Bellevue, Washington branch office which was completed in July 2021. Partially offsetting this decrease, net servicing income (loss) increased by $1.2 million since we repurchased more Advantage Loan Program loans during 2021, resulting in the write-off of the related mortgage servicing rights in 2021.

Non-Interest Expense - Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $18.9 million, a decrease of $2.7 million, or 13%, compared to $21.6 million for the third quarter of 2022, and a decrease of $1.0 million, or 5%, compared to $19.9 million the fourth quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a $1.6 million loss to record the fair value discount on $35.2 million of Advantage Loan Program loans repurchased which were included in other non-interest expense in the third quarter of 2022.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $79.4 million, an increase of $7.2 million, or 10%, compared to $72.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase was primarily attributable to an increase in salaries and employee benefits, and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased $5.3 million, or 19%. Salaries and employee benefits expense increased from the prior year primarily due to adding qualified personnel in key areas to enhance the control environment, and transition services previously performed by outside service providers were replaced with new employees. Partially offsetting this increase, in May 2022, we implemented a reduction of our workforce in connection with the outsourcing of our residential mortgage origination function. Salaries and employee benefits expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 included a $4.0 million reversal of liabilities upon the surrender of certain split-dollar and company-owned life insurance policies. Also, during the year ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded $6.5 million in employee retention credits, which was a refundable tax credit against certain employment taxes, for the first three quarters of 2021, which were available under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the "CARES Act") and resulted in a net reduction of salaries and employee benefits expense.

Other non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 increased $2.3 million, or 31%, compared to December 31, 2021. Other non-interest expense included $1.3 million in additional taxes related to the surrender of the split-dollar life program and certain company-owned life insurance policies and a $2.3 million loss to record the fair value discount on $65.6 million in Advantage Loan Program loans repurchased in the year ended December 31, 2022. Partially offsetting these increases in salaries and benefits expense, and other non-interest expense was a decrease in professional fees. Professional fees decreased from the prior year due to elevated professional services received in 2021 related to our internal investigation, regulatory initiatives and government investigations. Also, professional fees for the year ended December 31, 2021 included reimbursements of $3.8 million from insurance carriers for certain litigation expenses incurred.

In the third quarter of 2022, the Company entered into a Consent Order with the OCC, resolving the formal investigation by the OCC. Pursuant to the Consent Order, the Bank paid a civil money penalty of $6 million. The Consent Order represents a full and final settlement of the OCC's investigation with respect to the Bank. Concurrent with the Consent Order, the OCC notified the Bank that the formal agreement between the Bank and the OCC (the "OCC Agreement") was terminated, which primarily related to certain aspects of the Bank's BSA/AML compliance program and the Bank's credit administration. In the third quarter of 2022, the Company received final approval from the court of a definitive stipulation of settlement resolving the shareholder derivative complaint filed against the Company. The full amount of the attorneys' fees and expenses due under the settlement of the shareholder derivative action of $650,000 was paid by the Company's insurance carriers under applicable insurance policies during the fourth quarter of 2022.

The Company remains under investigation by the DOJ and SEC in connection with the former Advantage Loan Program and the related disclosures of that program in the Company's federal securities law filings. The Company has incurred significant legal, consulting and other third-party expenses during 2022, as it has over the prior two years, in connection with the Internal Review, the government investigations, compliance with the OCC Agreement, defending litigation related to the Advantage Loan Program and reimbursing eligible current and former officers and directors for their out-of-pocket legal costs in connection with the government investigations. Over the past year, the Company's focus has been on resolving the OCC investigation and continuing to cooperate with the DOJ investigation. There can be no assurance (i) that we will not incur material losses due to damages, penalties, costs and/or expenses imposed on the Company as a result of the DOJ investigation, and (ii) that the liability we have established on our balance sheet will be sufficient to cover such losses.

Mr. O'Brien stated, "I am proud of our extensive remediation efforts in addressing the many compliance issues and of our commitment to fully cooperate with the governmental investigations. As with the prior resolution of the OCC investigation resulting in the payment of a civil money penalty, we understand that the Company may incur additional penalties and other payments in order to resolve the DOJ investigation. Though we hope to be getting closer to final resolution, we have received no formal proposals to date, and we are not in control of the timing for their resolution of these matters."

Income Tax Expense - For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $6.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 62%, compared to an income tax expense of $9.6 million, or an effective tax rate of 29%, for the same period in 2021. Our income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $3.6 million in income tax on the increase in the cash surrender value of certain split-dollar and company-owned life insurance policies as a result of the surrender of these policies in the second quarter of 2022.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Year Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share data) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Net income (loss) $ (194 ) $ 1,176 $ 8,056 $ 4,045 $ 23,390 Income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.47 Net interest income $ 18,521 $ 19,539 $ 21,718 $ 78,802 $ 91,180 Net interest margin 3.09 % 3.19 % 2.94 % 3.06 % 2.71 % Non-interest income $ 248 $ (357 ) $ 3,564 $ 1,347 $ 5,806 Non-interest expense $ 18,871 $ 21,621 $ 19,864 $ 79,409 $ 72,218 Loans, net of allowance for loan losses $ 1,613,385 $ 1,636,266 $ 1,956,266 $ 1,613,385 $ 1,956,266 Total deposits $ 1,954,037 $ 1,951,014 $ 2,261,735 $ 1,954,037 $ 2,261,735 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 33,725 $ 35,879 $ 62,654 $ 33,725 $ 62,654 Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.74 % 2.70 % 2.81 % 2.74 % 2.81 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 135 % 127 % 90 % 135 % 90 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding 2.03 % 2.13 % 3.11 % 2.03 % 3.11 % Net charge offs (recoveries) during the period to average loans outstanding during the period (0.02 )% 0.12 % 0.35 % 0.06 % 0.32 % Provision (recovery) for loan losses $ (179 ) $ (4,357 ) $ (6,119 ) $ (9,934 ) $ (8,265 ) Net charge offs (recoveries) $ (281 ) $ 2,047 $ 7,571 $ 1,150 $ 7,574 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (0.03 )% 0.19 % 1.07 % 0.15 % 0.69 % Return on average shareholders' equity (0.23 )% 1.39 % 9.49 % 1.19 % 7.07 % Efficiency ratio (1) 100.54 % 112.72 % 78.57 % 99.08 % 74.46 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 4.54 % 4.06 % 3.51 % 3.88 % 3.47 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 1.74 % 1.05 % 0.66 % 0.98 % 0.86 % Net interest spread 2.80 % 3.01 % 2.85 % 2.90 % 2.61 % Capital Ratios(2) Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios- Consolidated: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 26.85 % 26.21 % 21.24 % 26.85 % 21.24 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 23.01 % 22.43 % 17.34 % 23.01 % 17.34 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 23.01 % 22.43 % 17.34 % 23.01 % 17.34 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 14.29 % 14.09 % 11.47 % 14.29 % 11.47 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios-Bank: Total adjusted capital to risk-weighted assets 27.29 % 26.60 % 20.55 % 27.29 % 20.55 % Tier 1 (core) capital to risk-weighted assets 26.02 % 25.33 % 19.28 % 26.02 % 19.28 % Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) 26.02 % 25.33 % 19.28 % 26.02 % 19.28 % Tier 1 (core) capital to adjusted tangible assets (leverage ratio) 16.15 % 15.88 % 12.77 % 16.15 % 12.77 % (1) Efficiency ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (2) December 31, 2022 capital ratios are estimated.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 %

change December 31,

2021 %

change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 379,798 $ 352,404 8 % $ 411,676 (8 )% Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks 934 1,183 (21 )% 1,183 (21 )% Investment securities 348,200 353,219 (1 )% 313,879 11 % Loans held for sale 7,725 8,833 (13 )% 64,987 (88 )% Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $45,464, $45,362 and $56,548 1,613,385 1,636,266 (1 )% 1,956,266 (18 )% Accrued interest receivable 7,829 7,061 11 % 7,696 2 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,794 1,842 (3 )% 2,722 (34 )% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 6,301 6,585 (4 )% 7,421 (15 )% Operating lease right-of-use assets 14,800 15,467 (4 )% 18,184 (19 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 20,288 20,288 0 % 22,950 (12 )% Company-owned life insurance 8,501 8,448 1 % 33,033 (74 )% Deferred tax asset, net 23,704 23,907 (1 )% 21,426 11 % Other assets 11,476 12,401 (7 )% 15,407 (26 )% Total assets $ 2,444,735 $ 2,447,904 0 % $ 2,876,830 (15 )% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 53,041 $ 70,063 (24 )% $ 63,760 (17 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,900,996 1,880,951 1 % 2,197,975 (14 )% Total deposits 1,954,037 1,951,014 0 % 2,261,735 (14 )% Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 50,000 0 % 150,000 (67 )% Subordinated notes, net 65,271 65,290 0 % 65,343 0 % Operating lease liabilities 15,990 16,664 (4 )% 19,400 (18 )% Accrued expenses and other liabilities 28,571 35,335 (19 )% 36,725 (22 )% Total liabilities 2,113,869 2,118,303 0 % 2,533,203 (17 )% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 50,795,871 shares at December 31, 2022, 50,800,012 shares at September 30, 2022 and 50,460,932 shares at December 31, 2021 83,295 83,295 0 % 82,157 1 % Additional paid-in capital 14,808 14,560 2 % 14,124 5 % Retained earnings 252,288 252,482 0 % 248,243 2 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (19,525 ) (20,736 ) 6 % (897 ) N/M Total shareholders' equity 330,866 329,601 0 % 343,627 (4 )% Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,444,735 $ 2,447,904 0 % $ 2,876,830 (15 )% N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 %

change December 31,

2021 %

change December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 %

change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 21,786 $ 20,975 4 % $ 25,106 (13 )% $ 87,375 $ 113,822 (23 )% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock 2,293 1,945 18 % 644 N/M 6,426 1,794 N/M Other interest 3,200 1,925 66 % 182 N/M 6,131 925 N/M Total interest income 27,279 24,845 10 % 25,932 5 % 99,932 116,541 (14 )% Interest expense Interest on deposits 6,922 3,724 86 % 2,637 N/M 14,992 18,116 (17 )% Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 250 253 (1 )% 607 (59 )% 1,169 3,118 (63 )% Interest on subordinated notes 1,586 1,329 19 % 970 64 % 4,969 4,127 20 % Total interest expense 8,758 5,306 65 % 4,214 N/M 21,130 25,361 (17 )% Net interest income 18,521 19,539 (5 )% 21,718 (15 )% 78,802 91,180 (14 )% Provision (recovery) for loan losses (179 ) (4,357 ) (96 )% (6,119 ) (97 )% (9,934 ) (8,265 ) 20 % Net interest income after provision (recovery) for loan losses 18,700 23,896 (22 )% 27,837 (33 )% 88,736 99,445 (11 )% Non-interest income Service charges and fees 84 124 (32 )% 86 (2 )% 435 509 (15 )% Gain on sale of investment securities 32 - N/M - N/M 32 - N/M Gain (loss) on sale of mortgage loans held for sale (57 ) - N/M 15 N/M 143 634 (77 )% Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 10 (184 ) N/M (43 ) N/M (580 ) (142 ) N/M Gain on sale of branch office - - - - - - 1,417 (100 )% Net servicing income (loss) 98 (384 ) N/M 161 (39 )% (20 ) (1,208 ) (98 )% Income on cash surrender value of company-owned life insurance 81 87 (7 )% 326 (75 )% 751 1,286 (42 )% Other - - - 3,019 (100 )% 586 3,310 82 % Total non-interest income 248 (357 ) N/M 3,564 (93 )% 1,347 5,806 (77 )% Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,985 9,336 (4 )% 8,920 1 % 33,507 28,220 19 % Occupancy and equipment 2,216 2,112 5 % 2,268 (2 )% 8,657 9,108 (5 )% Professional fees 5,929 5,756 3 % 6,209 (5 )% 23,908 24,709 (3 )% FDIC assessments 115 316 (64 )% 393 (71 )% 1,146 2,029 (44 )% Data processing 766 725 6 % 711 8 % 3,058 1,900 61 % Net provision (recovery) of mortgage repurchase liability 31 (145 ) N/M (271 ) N/M (639 ) (1,234 ) 48 % Other 829 3,521 (76 )% 1,634 (49 )% 9,772 7,486 31 % Total non-interest expense 18,871 21,621 (13 )% 19,864 (5 )% 79,409 72,218 10 % Income before income taxes 77 1,918 (96 )% 11,537 (99 )% 10,674 33,033 (68 )% Income tax expense 271 742 (63 )% 3,481 (92 )% 6,629 9,643 (31 )% Net income (loss) $ (194 ) $ 1,176 N/M $ 8,056 N/M $ 4,045 $ 23,390 (83 )% Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.16 $ 0.08 $ 0.47 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,403,310 50,400,412 50,167,295 50,346,198 50,049,902 Diluted 50,403,310 50,572,931 50,316,155 50,544,636 50,139,310 N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,428,840 $ 18,331 5.13 % $ 1,457,171 $ 17,310 4.75 % $ 1,775,663 $ 19,593 4.41 % Commercial real estate 219,414 2,480 4.52 % 214,453 2,458 4.58 % 281,844 3,351 4.76 % Construction 45,486 957 8.42 % 52,843 1,190 9.01 % 114,974 2,139 7.44 % Commercial lines of credit 1,389 18 5.18 % 1,404 17 4.84 % 1,622 23 5.67 % Total loans 1,695,129 21,786 5.14 % 1,725,871 20,975 4.86 % 2,174,103 25,106 4.62 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 370,460 2,293 2.48 % 394,503 1,945 1.97 % 300,435 644 0.86 % Other interest-earning assets 335,237 3,200 3.82 % 328,177 1,925 2.35 % 484,631 182 0.15 % Total interest-earning assets 2,400,826 27,279 4.54 % 2,448,551 24,845 4.06 % 2,959,169 25,932 3.51 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 4,221 4,083 4,216 Other assets 28,432 20,238 36,201 Total assets $ 2,433,479 $ 2,472,872 $ 2,999,586 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,078,873 $ 3,490 1.28 % $ 1,184,601 $ 2,053 0.69 % $ 1,304,133 $ 711 0.22 % Time deposits 799,524 3,432 1.70 % 711,184 1,671 0.93 % 927,129 1,926 0.82 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,878,397 6,922 1.46 % 1,895,785 3,724 0.78 % 2,231,262 2,637 0.47 % FHLB borrowings 50,000 250 1.96 % 50,380 253 1.97 % 233,413 607 1.02 % Subordinated notes, net 65,283 1,586 9.51 % 65,301 1,329 7.96 % 65,354 970 5.94 % Total borrowings 115,283 1,836 6.23 % 115,681 1,582 5.35 % 298,767 1,577 2.07 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,993,680 8,758 1.74 % 2,011,466 5,306 1.05 % 2,530,029 4,214 0.66 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 60,615 74,550 65,083 Other liabilities 49,036 50,476 64,841 Shareholders' equity 330,148 336,380 339,633 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,433,479 $ 2,472,872 $ 2,999,586 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 18,521 2.80 % $ 19,539 3.01 % $ 21,718 2.85 % Net interest margin(2) 3.09 % 3.19 % 2.94 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments. Year Ended December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 (dollars in thousands) Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,524,373 $ 71,229 4.67 % $ 1,910,078 $ 89,985 4.71 % Commercial real estate 225,480 10,921 4.84 % 270,564 13,400 4.95 % Construction 63,841 5,179 8.11 % 154,920 10,235 6.61 % Commercial lines of credit 879 46 5.23 % 2,873 202 7.03 % Total loans 1,814,573 87,375 4.82 % 2,338,435 113,822 4.87 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 377,959 6,426 1.70 % 274,339 1,794 0.65 % Other interest-earning assets 380,236 6,131 1.61 % 747,837 925 0.12 % Total interest-earning assets 2,572,768 99,932 3.88 % 3,360,611 116,541 3.47 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 3,942 6,652 Other assets 33,547 40,881 Total assets $ 2,610,257 $ 3,408,144 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,215,059 $ 7,006 0.58 % $ 1,340,083 $ 3,224 0.24 % Time deposits 782,760 7,986 1.02 % 1,244,116 14,892 1.20 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,997,819 14,992 0.75 % 2,584,199 18,116 0.70 % FHLB borrowings 89,822 1,169 1.30 % 294,095 3,118 1.06 % Subordinated notes, net 65,310 4,969 7.50 % 65,367 4,127 6.31 % Total borrowings 155,132 6,138 3.90 % 359,462 7,245 2.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,152,951 21,130 0.98 % 2,943,661 25,361 0.86 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 67,953 62,875 Other liabilities 50,740 70,725 Shareholders' equity 338,613 330,883 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,610,257 $ 3,408,144 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 78,802 2.90 % $ 91,180 2.61 % Net interest margin(2) 3.06 % 2.71 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 %

change December 31,

2021 %

change Residential real estate $ 1,391,276 $ 1,430,472 (3 )% $ 1,704,231 (18 )% Commercial real estate 221,669 199,446 11 % 201,240 10 % Construction 44,503 50,320 (12 )% 106,759 (58 )% Commercial lines of credit 1,396 1,389 1 % 363 N/M Other consumer 5 1 N/M 221 (98 )% Total loans held for investment 1,658,849 1,681,628 (1 )% 2,012,814 (18 )% Less: allowance for loan losses (45,464 ) (45,362 ) 0 % (56,548 ) 20 % Loans, net $ 1,613,385 $ 1,636,266 (1 )% $ 1,956,266 (18 )% Loans held for sale $ 7,725 $ 8,833 (13 )% $ 64,987 (88 )% Total gross loans $ 1,666,574 $ 1,690,461 (1 )% $ 2,077,801 (20 )% N/M - Not Meaningful Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Allowance for Loan Losses (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Balance at beginning of period $ 45,362 $ 51,766 $ 70,238 $ 56,548 $ 72,387 Provision (recovery) for loan losses (179 ) (4,357 ) (6,119 ) (9,934 ) (8,265 ) Charge offs - (4,064 ) (7,921 ) (4,261 ) (9,886 ) Recoveries 281 2,017 350 3,111 2,312 Balance at end of period $ 45,464 $ 45,362 $ 56,548 $ 45,464 $ 56,548 Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 %

change December 31,

2021 %

change Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 53,041 $ 70,063 (24 )% $ 63,760 (17 )% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,039,263 1,123,375 (7 )% 1,306,155 (20 )% Time deposits 861,733 757,576 14 % 891,820 (3 )% Total deposits $ 1,954,037 $ 1,951,014 0 % $ 2,261,735 (14 )%

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Data (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) December 31,

2022 September 30,

2022 December 31,

2021 Nonaccrual loans(1): Residential real estate $ 33,690 $ 35,843 $ 45,675 Commercial real estate - - 4,441 Construction - - 12,499 Total nonaccrual loans(2) 33,690 35,843 62,615 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 35 36 39 Nonperforming loans 33,725 35,879 62,654 Other troubled debt restructurings(3) 2,637 2,643 2,664 Nonaccrual loans held for sale 1,942 3,657 18,026 Nonperforming assets $ 38,304 $ 42,179 $ 83,344 Total loans (1) $ 1,658,849 $ 1,681,628 $ 2,012,814 Total assets $ 2,444,735 $ 2,447,904 $ 2,876,830 Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding (2) 2.03 % 2.13 % 3.11 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.57 % 1.72 % 2.90 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 2.74 % 2.70 % 2.81 % Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans 135 % 127 % 90 % Net charge offs (recoveries) during the period to average loans outstanding during the period (0.02 )% 0.12 % 0.35 % (1) Loans are classified as held for investment and are presented before the allowance for loan losses. (2) Total nonaccrual loans exclude nonaccrual loans held for sale but include troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual status. If nonaccrual loans held for sale are included, the ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total gross loans would be 2.14%, 2.34% and 3.88% at December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively. (3) Other troubled debt restructurings exclude those loans presented above as nonaccrual or past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest.

