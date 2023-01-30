Aptum, a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider (MSP), today announced it has been recognized by Microsoft as an Azure Expert MSP. This designation identifies Aptum as a qualified global partner to deliver Azure solutions to customers.

"We're very proud to achieve this new status, which validates our strong commitment to customers and ability to deliver consistent, high-fidelity managed services on Microsoft Azure," said Susan Bowen, CEO and President of Aptum Group. "Organizations trust us to knowledgeably guide them through every stage of their cloud journey and digital transformation. This is a true testament to the hard work of our team and their holistic approach to cloud infrastructure, building best practices around people, process operations and technology."

Aptum is among a group of MSPs globally to earn this certification, having completed an extensive auditing process by an independent third party. The certification process consisted of a rigorous audit of 66 controls in areas such as:

Business Health and Managed Service Focus

Microsoft Services

Assessment and Design

Build and Migration

Cloud Operations and Service Management

Security and Governance

Cloud SLAs, Customer Satisfaction, and Cost Optimization

Continual Improvement and Process Optimization

Aptum also provided multiple customer references for projects successfully delivered over the last 12 months.

"We are pleased to recognize Aptum as a Microsoft Azure Expert MSP," said Julie Sanford, VP of Partner GTM, Programs and Experiences at Microsoft. "In the course of our long-standing association, we have witnessed Aptum's commitment to build and leverage deep Azure knowledge and service capabilities. Aptum has consistently demonstrated the ability to enable organizations in optimizing their cloud capabilities and deliver digital transformation for enterprises innovatively."

As an Azure Expert MSP, Aptum is strongly equipped to help organizations meet their evolving technology needs and achieve their business objectives. The company recently earned other Microsoft partner designations, highlighting its commitment to training and accreditation, as well as its expertise.

The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Data AI (Azure) designation demonstrates Aptum's ability to assist customers with the management of their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions

designation demonstrates Aptum's ability to assist customers with the management of their data across multiple systems to build analytics and AI solutions The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Digital App Innovation (Azure) certification establishes Aptum's capability to help customers build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, with frameworks and tools customers choose

certification establishes Aptum's capability to help customers build, run, and manage applications across multiple clouds, on premises, and at the edge, with frameworks and tools customers choose As a Microsoft Solutions Partner for Infrastructure (Azure),Aptum isidentified as a partner that can help customers accelerate migration of key infrastructure workloads to Microsoft Azure.

Aptum is a hybrid multi-cloud managed service provider delivering complex, high-performance cloud solutions with an integrated secure network. Using its Data As Infrastructure approach, Aptum solves complex technology challenges with total solutions and tailored options that drive tangible business outcomes and maximize the value of its clients' technology investments. Aptum's cloud and global network solutions, underpinned with expert managed and professional services, offer genuine choice and adaptability with an international reach spanning North America, Latin America, Europe and the United Kingdom. Aptum is a portfolio company of DigitalBridge, a global investment firm dedicated to strategic opportunities in digital infrastructure. For more information, visit www.aptum.com.

