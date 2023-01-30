Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd: Africa IVD Market to be Worth $1.78 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Africa In-vitro Diagnostics Market by Product & Services, Technology (Immunoassay, Point of Care, Molecular Diagnostics, Coagulation), Application (Infectious Diseases, Diabetes, Oncology), Diagnostic Approach (Lab, OTC, PoC), Customer Type - Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the Africa IVD market is projected to reach $1.78 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2029.





The Africa IVD market report covers various IVD tests based on technologies such as immunoassay, whole blood glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, critical care, and urinalysis. IVD test kits are generally used by hospital labs, private labs, government bodies, long-term care facilities, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and transfusion laboratories to detect various diseases.

Africa IVD Market: Future Outlook

The Africa IVD market is segmented based on Product Category (Reagents, Assays, and Kits; Instruments; and Software & Services), Technology (Immunoassay, Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring, Point-of-Care Diagnostics, Clinical Chemistry, Molecular Diagnostics, Hematology, Coagulation & Hemostasis, Critical Care, Urinalysis, and Other IVD Technologies), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Other Applications), Diagnostic Approach (Laboratory Testing, Point of Care Testing, and OTC/Self Testing), and Customer Type (Hospital Labs, Private Labs, Home Care/Self Testing, Government, and Other Customer Types), and Geography (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria, Kenya, Algeria, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia, and the rest of Africa). The study also evaluates the country-level markets in Africa.

Based on product category, the Africa IVD market is segmented into reagents, assays, and kits; instruments; and software & services. In 2022, the reagents, assays, and kits segment accounted for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The burden of HIV, tuberculosis, malaria, diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), and vaccine-preventable diseases, including hepatitis, is high in Africa. For instance, according to International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Diabetes Atlas, in 2021, 24.0 million people (aged 20-79 years) were living with diabetes in Africa. The number of people living with diabetes in Africa is expected to increase by 129% to reach 55 million by 2045 (source: IDF Diabetes Atlas 2021). Thus, the high prevalence of communicable and non-communicable diseases, coupled with the frequent use of reagents, assays, and kits, contribute to the high adoption of reagents, assays, and kits.

Based on technology, the Africa IVD market is segmented into immunoassay, whole blood glucose monitoring, molecular diagnostics, point-of-care diagnostics, clinical chemistry, hematology, coagulation & hemostasis, critical care diagnostics, urinalysis, and other technologies (microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated amplification). In 2022, the immunoassay segment accounted for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. The demand for immunoassays remains high in Africa as it is the preferred diagnostic platform for diagnosing HIV, malaria, dengue, and other diseases in the region. Furthermore, the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic created significant growth opportunities for the immunoassays market. For instance, in March 2021, Abbott Laboratories (U.S.) launched an easy-to-use, portable nasal-swab antigen rapid test. The test provides results in up to 15 minutes and aims to scale up COVID-19 testing in Nigeria.

Based on application, the Africa IVD market is segmented into infectious diseases, diabetes, oncology, cardiology, endocrinology, and other applications (nephrology, toxicology, gastroenterology, neonatal, genetic, and neurological disorders). In 2022, the oncology segment is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by the infectious diseases and cardiology segments. The Global Cancer Observatory (Globocan 2020) reported 1,109,209 new cancer cases and 711,429 cancer-related deaths in Africa in 2020. Early cancer detection and access to effective anti-cancer treatment can result in higher rates of survival and a better quality of life. Thus, these factors drive the demand for IVD kits for cancer screening in Africa.

Based on diagnostic approach, the Africa IVD market is segmented into laboratory testing, point-of-care testing, and OTC/self-testing. In 2022, the laboratory testing segment accounted for the largest share of the Africa IVD market. Furthermore, laboratory equipment/analyzers and software offer high sensitivity and specificity, and laboratory tests are highly accurate and reliable. In addition, laboratory equipment/analyzers can manage and process more samples than self-tests or POC. Thus, the large market share of this segment is attributed to the availability of several IVD tests and the higher accuracy offered by laboratory testing.

Based on customer type, the Africa in vitro diagnostics market is segmented into government, hospital laboratories, private laboratories, home care/self-testing, and other customer types (long-term care facilities, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and transfusion laboratories). In 2022, the home care/self-testing segment is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period, followed by hospital laboratories and private laboratories. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing need to monitor and manage chronic diseases, the growing awareness about the use of home healthcare testing products, and the rising need to reduce waiting time for testing results & healthcare costs. Furthermore, the prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, CVD, and cancer is increasing rapidly in Africa. With the increase in disease prevalence, the use of IVD products has also increased in in-home settings. The availability of advanced IVD products and the increasing awareness about disease monitoring among the urban population have resulted in the high adoption of IVD tests in the region. Additionally, the easy availability of low-cost urine test strips and pregnancy test kits also contributes to the growth of this segment.

Based on geography, South Africa accounted for the largest share of this market in 2022. South Africa's major market share is attributed to the high burden of diseases, the rise in the geriatric population, initiatives to promote diagnostic testing, and continuous efforts to develop healthcare infrastructure and promote awareness.

Key companies operating in the Africa IVD market are Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), bioMérieux SA (France), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), and Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd (China).

Scope of the Report:

Africa IVD Market, by Product Category

Reagents, Assays, and Kits

Instruments

Software & Services

Africa IVD Market, by Technology

Immunoassay

Whole Blood Glucose Monitoring

Point-of-Care Diagnostics

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular Diagnostics

Hematology

Coagulation & Hemostasis

Critical Care

Urinalysis

Other IVD Technologies

Note: Other technologies include microscopy, hybridization, and loop-mediated amplification.

Africa IVD Market, by Application

Infectious Diseases

Diabetes

Oncology

Endocrinology

Cardiology

Other Applications

Note: Other applications include nephrology, toxicology, gastroenterology, neonatal, genetic, and neurological disorders.

Africa IVD Market, by Diagnostic Approach

Laboratory Testing

Point-of-Care Testing

OTC/Self-testing

Africa IVD Market, by Customer Type

Hospital Labs

Private Labs

Home Care/Self Testing

Government

Other Customer Types

Note: Other customer types include long-term care facilities, academic & research institutes, ambulatory care centers, and transfusion laboratories.

Africa IVD Market, by Country

South Africa

Egypt

Nigeria

Kenya

Algeria

Tanzania

Morocco

Tunisia

Rest of Africa

