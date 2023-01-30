Anzeige
30.01.2023
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 30

The Diverse Income Trust plc

It is announced that at the close of business on 27 January 2023, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of The Diverse Income Trust plc is:

With the portfolio valued on a fair value basis:

Including current period revenue to 27 January 2023 99.11p per ordinary share

Excluding current period revenue 97.59p per ordinary share



30 January 2023

Legal Entity Identifier 2138005QFXYHJM551U45
