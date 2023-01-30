ACCESSWIRE and Newswire Combine Strengths to Spearhead Change in Press Release Distribution Industry

RALEIGH, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / ACCESSWIRE , a newswire service standout that provides regional, national and global news to thousands of clients worldwide acquired Newswire , an industry leader in press release distribution services and media technology in November 2022.

This integration blends the unique assets of each brand to provide a comprehensive host of services that help companies of all sizes and industries, public and private, effectively deliver their stories to maximize the moment.

"We've built and continued to build great technologies for our customers by listening and learning what their needs are," said Brian Balbirnie, Chief Executive Officer at ACCESSWIRE. "With the goal of scaling our business, joining forces with Newswire was exactly what we needed to do to disrupt the industry in the best way possible."

For 16 years and counting, ACCESSWIRE has focused on connecting with c-suite executives and investor relations. And, for nearly 20 years, Newswire focused on press release distribution and corporate communications. By bridging the gap between both business targets and blending their strengths and years of experience, brands across the globe now have access to valuable media and marketing communications services all under one roof.

These services include:

Investor Relations websites

Webcasting

Press release distribution

Media Advantage Platform

Media databases

Media monitoring

Newsrooms

"Now, more than ever, it's important for companies to tell their stories to improve search engine optimization, amplify brand and product messaging, and not only survive in the current digital landscape but stand out," Balbirnie added. "We're excited and confident that the integration of ACCESSWIRE and Newswire is the catalyst for companies everywhere to realize their greatest potential."

About Issuer Direct Corporation

Issuer Direct is an industry-leading communications company focusing on the needs of Public Relations and Investor Relations Professionals for over 15 years. Offering a comprehensive suite of communications products, Issuer Direct connects thousands of private and public organizations with journalists, investors, and shareholders, ensuring their most important moments are reaching their audiences. For more information, please visit www.issuerdirect.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act") (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs, such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could," are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any anticipated results, performance, or achievements for many reasons including the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, including but not limited to the discussion under "Risk Factors" therein, which the Company filed with the SEC and which may be viewed at http://www.sec.gov/ .

