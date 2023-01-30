Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - JKS Resources Inc. (CSE: JKS) ("JKS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a drill contract with Subterra Exploration Ltd. to carry out a maiden reverse circulation drill program on its Sowchea Property, located in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

The drill program will involve >100 holes at a depth of 3m to determine the locations of lithologic contacts, alteration corridors and potential mineralization on the Sowchea Property. The Company anticipates drilling will commence in late January 2023.

Investor Relations Agreement

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has today entered into an agreement with Maynard Communications Limited ("Maynard"), an investor relations firm. Maynard has been appointed as an investor relations consultant to JKS for an initial 12 month term and will provide investor relations, marketing and communications services for, and on behalf of, the Company. Maynard will provide a wide range of services relating to search engine optimization, digital media campaigns for branding, media relations consulting, general business development, multimedia services and project management.

Pursuant to the agreement, Maynard will receive a fee of CAD$150,000, of which CAD$100,000 has been paid and an additional CAD $50,000 will be paid in three months. The fees for the services of Maynard out of unallocated available funds of the Company. The agreement may be terminated by either party on 60 calendar days' prior written notice to the other party.

Maynard is an arm's length consultant to the Company. To the knowledge of the Company, Maynard has not acquired and has no plans to acquire any securities in the Company. Neither the Company nor any of its directors, officers or employees have any interest, directly or indirectly, in Maynard, or their securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. Maynard manages a marketing team headquartered in Hong Kong and has been successfully marketing for a broad range of companies listed on various exchanges. Karl Marek is the President of Maynard.

About JKS Resources Inc.

JKS is engaged in the business of exploration of gold focused mineral properties. JKS holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sowchea Property, subject to a 1% gross over-riding royalty interest in the revenue from the sale of production (the "GORR"). JKS has the right to purchase half of the GORR for $1,000,000 at any time. The Sowchea Property consists of three mineral claims covering approximately 2,280 hectares in the Omineca Mining Division of Central British Columbia.

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Peter Born, P. Geo., a Qualified Person for the purpose of NI 43-101. Mr. Born is not independent as he is a director of the Company.

