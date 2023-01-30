Algorithmic Trading Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 33.23 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 10.11% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Algorithmic Trading Market

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Algorithmic Trading Market" By Trading Type (Foreign Exchange (FOREX), Stock Markets), By Component (Solutions, Services), and By Geography.





As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Algorithmic Trading Market size was valued at USD 13.32 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 33.23 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.11% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Algorithmic Trading Market Overview

Algorithmic trading allows the user to systematically perform trading operations using pre-programmed trading instructions while considering factors such as volume, price, and time. In the finance sector, algorithmic trading can be eternally helpful in the decision-making process through the use of advanced mathematical methods. Because of the higher processing speed provided by algorithmic trading, it is preferred over human traders. Algorithmic trading, with the use of advanced mathematical methods and human monitoring, can help in making judgments regarding whether to sell or purchase any assets. Because of its advantages, algorithmic trading has become popular amongst retail and institutional traders.

Technological advances surrounding cloud-based solutions have greatly propelled the growth of the algorithmic trading market. Rising awareness of the positives of algorithmic trading has contributed to many new opportunities for the key players that are active in the market. For many massive trading institutions, algorithmic trading has come out as a better way of cost management. During the forecast period, the development of AI-based solutions in the finance industry is estimated to drive the growth of the algorithmic trading market.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Algorithmic Trading Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Algorithmic Trading Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are 63 Moons Technologies Ltd, Software AG, Virtu Financial, Thomson Reuters, MetaQuotes Software, Symphony Fintech, InfoReach, Argo SE, Kuberre Systems, and Tata Consulting Services.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Algorithmic Trading Market into Trading Type, Component, and Geography.

Algorithmic Trading Market, by Trading Type

Foreign Exchange (FOREX)



Stock Markets



Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)



Bonds



Cryptocurrencies



Others

Algorithmic Trading Market, by Component

Solutions



Platforms





Software Tools



Services



Professional Services





Managed Services

Algorithmic Trading Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

