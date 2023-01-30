DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist (E127 LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 14:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets (LUX) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 46.725546

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23087946

CODE: E127 LN

ISIN: LU0635178014

ISIN: LU0635178014 Category Code: NAV TIDM: E127 LN Sequence No.: 219388

