Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (66/23)

The below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below will be delisted upon request from the issuer. The last day of trading will be today, January 30, 2023. Short ISIN MINI L OLJA AVA 356 GB00BL00TX25 MINI L SSABA AVA 52 GB00BL007H26 TURBO L DJIA AVA 96 GB00BL041054 TURBO L NASDQ AVA 89 GB00BL011P12 TURBO L SSABA AVA 23 GB00BL03XF10 TURBO L SSABA AVA 24 GB00BL042J13 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.