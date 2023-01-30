Anzeige
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of instrument issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (66/23)

The below instruments issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc below
will be delisted upon request from the issuer. 

The last day of trading will be today, January 30, 2023.

Short         ISIN    
MINI L OLJA AVA 356  GB00BL00TX25
MINI L SSABA AVA 52  GB00BL007H26
TURBO L DJIA AVA 96  GB00BL041054
TURBO L NASDQ AVA 89 GB00BL011P12
TURBO L SSABA AVA 23 GB00BL03XF10
TURBO L SSABA AVA 24 GB00BL042J13




For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com.
