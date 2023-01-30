Anzeige
30.01.2023 | 15:53
SEIF S.p.A: Approval of the 2023 financial calendar

PRESS RELEASE

SOCIETÀ EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A.

Approval of the 2023 financial calendar

Rome, 30 January 2023 - Società Editoriale il Fatto S.p.A. (la "Società" o "SEIF") media content provider and publisher of various publishing and multimedia products, company whose shares are traded on Euronext Growth Milan, the multilateral system organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and Euronext Growth Paris announces, pursuant to art. 17 of Euronext Growth Milan Issuers' Regulations, the following financial calendar for the year 2023.

TimingEvent description
31 March 2023Board of Directors to approve the draft financial statement for financial year ended 31 December 2022
28 April and 23 May 2023Shareholders' Meeting (1st and 2nd call) to approve the financial statement for the financial year ended 31 December 2022
29 September 2023Board of Directors to approve the half-yearly financial report at 30 June 2023, voluntarily audited

The financial calendar and this press release are available on the website of the company: www.seif-spa.it, in the Investor Relations section. Any changes to the calendar will be promptly disclosed to the market.

***

SOCIETA? EDITORIALE IL FATTO S.P.A. (SEIF) is an independent media company, founded in Rome in 2009 and led by Cinzia Monteverdi, President and CEO. The company publishes several editorial and multimedia products, including Il Fatto Quotidiano, founded by Antonio Padellaro and edited by Marco Travaglio, the news website ilfattoquotidiano.it and the monthly magazine FQ Millennium, edited by Peter Gomez, and the publishing house Paper First, edited by Marco Lillo. SEIF has recently embarked on a process of diversification to become more and more of an all-round media content provider, launching a strategy to develop its products in a digital and data-driven key and to produce TV with the LOFT business unit.

For further information:

Press office
Community
Marco Rubino +39 335 6509552
Giuliana Pampani +39 340 8384422
mail: marco@community.it
Euronext growth Advisor
Alantra Capital Markets
Via Borgonuovo, 16 - 20121 Milano
tel. +39 02 63671613
Stefano Bellavita
mail: stefano.bellavita@alantra.com

SEIF - Investor relations
06 32818514
Cinzia Monteverdi (CEO) ir@seif-spa.it
Luigi Calicchia (CFO) l.calicchia@seif-spa.it
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-78271-seif_cos_eng_30012022-financial-calendar.pdf

