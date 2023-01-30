New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - iONE Digital, a developer and distributor of digital content across multiple brands, has revealed details about its company-wide brand repositioning and expansion. Based upon the significant success of 2022, during which the company's digital revenue increased, iONE's leadership has examined the growing market and the richly blossoming direct-to-consumer relationships forger through digital content - sparking a sense of urgency to enhance the way they are growing to meet the evolving needs of their various audiences and the Black community at large.

iONE will start off the new year by launching a slew of new video and podcast pilots across platforms ranging from health, wellness, beauty, sports, politics, cooking, pop culture and more; additionally increasing overall original content/programming hours that consumers spend across their slate sites and further developing their external sponsorship and advertising partnerships. iONE's goal for 2023 is to offer even more original short-form programming and advertising campaigns for its clients, focusing on ads and content relevant to multicultural audiences at scale.

Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer at iONE Digital, who is elated to continue propelling the imprint of this digital conglomerate into the future stated, "As authenticity matters now more than ever, iONE Digital has been, and will always be, a trusted source to share our stories. We are intentional about managing the mantle of cultural responsibility and will continue to work diligently with brand partners to ensure that the culture is respected and protected."

Founded in 1980 with Radio One, a historic network that gave rise to the Black point of view in political and pop culture discussions, iONE is the digital arm of Urban One, Inc., the largest distributor of urban content in the US. Urban One currently reaches 80% of Black America on average monthly, and the leadership of iONE predicts that 2023 will see an increase in that reach due to the repositioning of the digital footprint within the company.

iONE will be growing its own sector of original content creation and will distribute this content across all its affiliated sites. Among the iONE sites, are MadameNoire, a haven for Black Women's opinions focusing on lifestyle wellness, love & relationships, Bossip, a viciously hilarious platform dedicated to pop culture news, HelloBeautiful, the premier destination for Black women to explore celebrity style, beauty, fashion, hair and skin tips, Cassius, a site created for the non-conformist exploring men's lifestyle, health, music and fashion, NewsOne, where diverse readers of all backgrounds find trending, breaking, community and political news stories, GlobalGrind, the comprehensive pundit for all things millennial, HipHopWired, a site dedicated to the ultimate Hip-Hop aficionado, Black Planet, the original social media communication platform dedicated to the African American experience and more.

Allison McGevna, SVP of Content at iONE Digital stated, "Our team is deeply invested in creating content that showcases a multitude of Black stories and storytellers, from all walks of life. We are working tirelessly to create content, ranging from video to audio to editorial to social, that really speaks to the culture."

Spearheading the expansion is Jeff Meza, the SVP, Head of Integrated Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, and Branded Content at One Solution, the branded entertainment, integrated marketing, and strategic partnerships award-winning division within Urban One. "Our growing platform for 2023 will deliver in-demand content to a multicultural audience at scale as we offer dynamic solutions for reaching key audiences," Meza says. "The purpose for the rebrand is to clearly synthesize and articulate iONE Digital's mission and positioning statement in the digital publishing space as a respected leader of urban culture with influential, authentic, and authoritative content and brand voices."

A dynamic team, comprised of seasoned marketers, digital experts, social experts, data and analytics professionals, brand relationship executives, producers and publicity executives will continue carrying out the iONE mission of amplifying Black voices and playing their position in elevating the visibility of Black culture.

Under Meza's leadership, One Solution has earned 39 awards/accolades, inclusive of Best Branded Content Studio two years in a row (2018-2019), across top industry organizations. "Each new team member will be impressed with our desire to highlight our core mission of providing a platform to those who may otherwise go unheard," Meza says. "Urban One is the only black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country. By representing Black truth and lifting these voices we create a platform for our people, and a power source for the culture."

Urban One's growth for 2022 spanned radio, television, and production, and iONE, its digital branch, is poised to expand even more over the upcoming year, offering more original quality content available to millennial and Gen-Z multicultural demographics, and offering advertising and marketing options to its affiliates as well.

iOne Digital, f/k/a Interactive One, is the leading digital platform to reach and authentically connect with Multicultural, Gen-Z and Millennial audiences at scale through innovative storytelling and experiences. iOne Digital is powered by the mission to represent black truth and serves as a trusted voice, platform of influence, and power source for the culture. iOne owns and operates a number of brands, including HipHopWired (Hip-Hop x Tech), GlobalGrind (Millennials), HelloBeautiful (Fashion & Beauty) MadameNoire (Women's Lifestyle), The Fumble (Sports), NewsOne (News & Politics), Bossip (Entertainment News) and CassiusLife.com (Men's Lifestyle), as well as social networking site BlackPlanet, One Stream (an audio streaming platform), and more than 50 local radio and nationally syndicated radio show websites. iOne Digital launched in 2008 and is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc., http://www.urban1.com, the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.

