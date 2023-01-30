From extensive international expansion to milestone celebrations, Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken close out a record-breaking year with 75 new international restaurant openings

Cajun Operating Company, the operator of the Church's Texas Chicken® and its sister brand, Texas Chicken, ended 2022 on a high note with several exciting expansion deals and milestone celebrations, looking to continue on its path of success in 2023.

"After looking back on 2022 and the numerous accomplishments we've made, our team is focused on the future of our brand," said Tim Waddell, Executive Vice President of International Business. "We are striving towards a bright year of continued growth and the celebration of more important milestones as we expand the love for the brands around the world."

Church's Texas Chicken® and Texas Chicken are brands known for bold flavors that come straight from the heart of Texas. The brands completed a record-breaking year in 2022, opening 75 new restaurants internationally. Reaching this new record was a direct result of the hard work of enthusiastic franchisees, whose dedication highlighted renewed agreements in Canada, Malaysia, New Zealand and the Middle East.

Keeping high-quality service and efficiency in mind, local franchisee PTTOR launched the new Texas Chicken Express initiative in Thailand. The smaller, reduced menu venue concept was introduced in September 2022. Texas Chicken Express provides guests with an exciting new way to get their fill of several Texas Chicken favorites and localized menu offerings in a redesigned restaurant model meant to enhance the efficiency of the customer's experience.

To round out a year of positive news, Malaysia and Vietnam reached exciting milestones this year, celebrating 10 years of Texas Chicken presencein each country. To celebrate a decade of bringing delicious, high-quality fried chicken products to locals, Vietnam franchisee Mesa Asia Pacific Trading opened its 30th restaurant and hosted the Crunchy Night Music Festival. Finally, the brand celebrates its Texas Chicken Malaysia franchisee earning a Gold Putra Brand Award in 2022, the country's prestigious "People's Choice Awards" in which the winners are determined by Malaysian consumers.

After a successful year full of accomplishments and celebrations, Cajun Operating, through its Church's Texas ChickenandTexas Chicken brandslooks ahead with hopes to continue expanding into new countries and introducing the bold flavors of Texas to new global markets.

About Church's Texas Chicken® Texas Chicken

Founded in San Antonio, TX, in 1952 by George W. Church, Church's Texas Chicken®, along with its sister brand Texas Chicken primarily outside of the U.S., is one of the largest quick-service chicken restaurant chains in the world. The brands specialize in Original and Spicy Chicken freshly prepared throughout the day in small batches that are hand-battered and double-breaded, tenders, sandwiches, Honey-Butter Biscuits made from scratch and freshly baked, and classic, home-style sides all for a great value. Texas Chicken and Church's Texas Chicken® have more than 1,500 locations in 26 countries and global markets and system-wide sales of more than $1 billion. For more information about Church's Texas Chicken®, visit churchstexaschicken.com. For information on Texas Chicken, visit texaschicken.com. For information on how to become a Church's Texas Chicken Franchisee, visit https://www.churchs.com/franchising/.

