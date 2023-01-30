DJ Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C) (CSWU LN) Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 15:40 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi MSCI Switzerland UCITS ETF - CHF (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: CHF: 9.8587

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 15057194

CODE: CSWU LN

ISIN: LU1681044993

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1681044993 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CSWU LN Sequence No.: 219412 EQS News ID: 1546897 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1546897&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 30, 2023 09:40 ET (14:40 GMT)