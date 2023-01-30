DJ Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C) (JPHU LN) Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 30-Jan-2023 / 15:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi JPX-Nikkei 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 27-Jan-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 219.6921

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171889

CODE: JPHU LN

ISIN: LU1681039217

