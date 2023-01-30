Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
WKN: A0B6JU ISIN: US8261511021  
1-Jahres-Chart
SIDNEY RESOURCES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SIDNEY RESOURCES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
30.01.2023 | 16:14
Sidney Resources Corp. Announces the Completed Mirror Bonding at Washington State University for its Laser Test Unit, Video Attached

COEUR D' ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Sidney Resources Corporation, (OTC PINK:SDRC) is pleased to announce the successfully completed mirror bonding for its potentially revolutionary laser test unit. The mirror bonding was completed at Washington State University with the assistance of their Material Science and Engineering Program and Clean Room. All of these activities are in preparation for the eagerly awaited testing at Colorado School of Mines.

Sidney Resources Corp., Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture

Viewing of the Mirror Bonding at WSU can be Found Here: CLICK LINK

Commenting on the successful completion of mirror bonding, the Sidney Resources Tech Division's Project Manager, Gary Mladjan, said, "preparation and bonding was done by Senior Lab Assistant, Brooke Downing, under my direction and supervision. All bonding operations were completed on January 18th. Newly bonded optics were subsequently installed in the optical bench on January 25th. With this completion, scanning algorithms currently under development are expected to be well enough along to allow SDRC to begin finalizing arrangements with Colorado School of Mines (CSM) for test with the 4kW fiber laser in their laboratories".

Contact & Learn More:

Sidney Resources Corporation
Phone: 509-552-9858
dan@sdrccorp.com
Corporate Website: http://sidneyresources.com/
Corporate Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/sidney-resources-corp/
Corporate Twitter: https://twitter.com/SDRCMINING
Corporate Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sidney_resources_corp/

About Sidney Resources Corp.

Sidney Resources is conducting exploration and development work to determine the values of ore bodies located on three patented claims, The Lucky Ben, Lucky Ben Extension and Hornet properties totaling 53 acres. Sidney then has an additional fourteen unpatented claims totaling 300 acres directly adjacent all located in the famous Warren Mine District of Idaho. Originally founded in 1896 and incorporated in 1910, Sidney Resources Corporation is more than just a mining and exploration company. Sidney Resources Corporation also recently acquired the "Graduated Optical Collimator" and is applying the academic conceptualization, computer modeling, and study of laser technology to now actively engineer and design inaugural "thermal fracturing" prototype units for the mining industry and adjunct applications in the areas of construction and rescue where safe and efficient removal of material is required.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For a discussion of these risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc. Our public filings with the OTC Markets Group Inc are available from commercial document retrieval services and at the website maintained by the OTC Markets at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SDRC/disclosure.

SOURCE: Sidney Resources Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737242/Sidney-Resources-Corp-Announces-the-Completed-Mirror-Bonding-at-Washington-State-University-for-its-Laser-Test-Unit-Video-Attached

