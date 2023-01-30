CSG Creative: The Children's Guild, Celebrating 70th Anniversary, Announces Move of Corporate Headquarters from Baltimore, MD To Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / The Children's Guild (TCG), founded in 1953 and celebrating its 70th anniversary, is a leading Mid-Atlantic nonprofit organization serving children, families, and child serving organizations dedicated to transforming the way children are cared for and educated has announced the move of their headquarters from Baltimore, MD to the NoMa district in Washington, DC. The move will help to expand TCG's educational programs, increase and leverage new partnerships with regional and national organizations with similar missions, grow opportunities with donors, be more centrally located to staff and families and bring vital, rewarding careers to the NoMa neighborhood.

The organization is focused on helping students and families find success socially, emotionally, educationally, and developmentally through special education and charter schools, school-based mental health services, treatment foster care, autism services, family mental and behavioral health services, and workforce development programs.

The Children's Guild entered the Washington, DC market in 2015 when they opened the TCG DC Public Charter School at 2146 24th Place NE, Washington, DC 20018. The school led by principal Bryan Daniels has 200+ students and 80 staff including 26 teachers and five social workers. This unique and free DC public charter school serving grades K-8 has provided The Children's Guild the opportunity to get more involved with the DC community.

"We are proud of our school in DC and excited to move our headquarters to the District to give our senior leadership and staff the ability to further our mission with direct access to partners, similar organizations, and donors," said Jenny Livelli, President and CEO of The Children's Guild. "It's an honor to further the vision set by the founders of the organization and 70 years later continue to expand our services to ensure more children have access to critical therapies and educational resources throughout the Mid-Atlantic region."

The new headquarters will be located at 1200 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002 in the same space as Social Current, a network of more than 1,800 social service organizations. "Social Current is excited to share this new space with The Children's Guild, a partner in our work to advance policy and practice that creates an equitable society where all people can thrive," noted Jody Levison-Johnson, President and CEO of Social Current. "It is collaborations like these that bring the social sector together and enhance our ability to improve population health and well-being as well as our effectiveness as a sector."

Presently the headquarters of The Children's Guild is in Baltimore, MD and shares the same building as TCG- Transformation Academy. This 12-month, non-public day school for students ages 5-21, whose primary diagnosis is autism has been growing since it opened in November 2021. With the corporate headquarters moving, the Transformation Academy will now be able to expand to serve more children who have co-existing diagnoses of sensory processing disorder, a specific learning disability, health impairment, or multiple disabilities. The move will also provide available space for The Children's Guild Outpatient Mental Health Clinic and the organization's Treatment Foster Care program, to further expand into the administrative offices in Baltimore, MD.

"As our team prepares for our move to DC, we want to thank everyone in Baltimore for their incredible support throughout the decades. While our headquarters are moving, our commitment to our Maryland-based schools and programs remains unwavering despite our change in zip code," added Livelli. "We're not leaving Baltimore, in fact, we are actively negotiating with the City and working with Baltimore City Gov't and Baltimore City Public Schools to expand our programming."

Affiliates of The Children's Guild include The Children's Guild, Inc., Baltimore Campus, The Children's Guild DC Public Charter School, The Children's Guild - Prince George Campus, Monarch Academy Glen Burnie, Monarch Academy Global - Laurel, Monarch Academy Annapolis, Monarch Preschool College Park, The Children's Guild- Transformation Academy, The Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, Treatment Foster Care, TranZed Academy for Working Students (TAWS), and TranZed Apprenticeships. For more information, visit https://childrensguild.org/.

# # #

For further information, contact:

Amy Riemer, Media Relations

978-475-4441 (office) 978-502-4895 (mobile)

amy@riemercommunications.com

SOURCE: CSG Creative

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/735832/The-Childrens-Guild-Celebrating-70th-Anniversary-Announces-Move-of-Corporate-Headquarters-from-Baltimore-MD-To-Washington-DC