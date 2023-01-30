Southwire's El Paso Plant Reapproved as a VPP Star Site

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Southwire's plant located in El Paso, Texas, has been reapproved as a Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP) Star site from the Occupational Health and Safety Administration (OSHA).

OSHA's VPP recognize employers and workers in the private industry and federal agencies that have implemented effective safety and health management systems and maintain injury and illness rates below national averages for their respective industries.



Obtaining this reapproval means that Southwire's El Paso Plant demonstrates exemplary achievement in the prevention and control of occupational safety and health hazards and development, implementation and continuous improvement of their safety and health management system.

"VPP Star status is a very prestigious award, and I have a great team that put in a lot of hard work and effort to achieve this reapproval," said Pam Young, plant manager. "We're honored to receive this award, and this will further improve our team members' safety, increase their participation and engagement and improve our health and safety program."

The reapproval consists of auditing four main elements of the program: worker involvement, hazard prevention and control, worksite analysis and training and management commitment.

"This recognition is proof that El Paso is a plant for the people. Our leadership team is driven to go above and beyond in ensuring that all team members work in a safe environment and provides the tools, resources, systems and practices to ensure that everyone that walks into our facility is well-equipped," said Jose Marmolejos, environmental, health and safety (EHS) manager. "We look forward and are committed to making El Paso a VPP site daily and will continue to strive for a world-class safety culture."

To learn more about Southwire's commitment to sustainability, visit?www.southwire.com/sustainability. For more Southwire news, visit www.southwire.com/newsroom.

