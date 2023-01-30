Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company

Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023

WKN: A2G9M4 ISIN: IE00BD09HK61 Ticker-Symbol: KJY1 
Frankfurt
30.01.23
08:04 Uhr
0,008 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
30.01.2023 | 16:48
London, January 30

30 January 2023

Karelian Diamond Resources plc

("Karelian Diamonds" or the "Company")

Holding(s) in Company

Karelian Diamonds (AIM: KDR) announces that it was informed on 30 January 2023 that Steve Coomber's shareholding in the Company is 5,914,909 ordinary shares of €0.00025 ("Ordinary Shares"), equivalent to approximately 7.00% of the current issued share capital and voting rights of the Company.

For further information please contact:

Karelian Diamond Resources plcTel: +353-1-479-6180
Professor Richard Conroy, Chairman
Allenby Capital Limited (Nomad)Tel: +44-20-3328-5656
Nick Athanas/Nick Harriss
First Equity Limited (Broker)Tel: +44-20-7330-1883
Jason Robertson
Lothbury Financial ServicesTel: +44-20-3290-0707
Michael Padley
Hall CommunicationsTel: +353-1-660-9377
Don Hall

Visit the Company website at: www.kareliandiamondresources.com
© 2023 PR Newswire
