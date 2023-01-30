Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023

WKN: 883329 ISIN: SE0000102824 Ticker-Symbol: NCNB 
Berlin
30.01.23
17:15 Uhr
0,504 Euro
+0,006
+1,20 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
30.01.2023 | 16:48
104 Leser
Concordia Maritime: Invitation to presentation of Q4 2022

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Concordia Maritime invites to teleconference/audio transmission on 9 February 2023 at 10.00 CET. The session will feature a presentation of the Q4 2022 interim report and a Q&A session.

If you wish to participate via webcast, please use the link below. Via the webcast you are able to ask written questions.
https://ir.financialhearings.com/concordia-maritime-q4-2022

If you wish to participate via teleconference, please register on the link below. After registration you will be provided phone numbers and a conference ID to access the conference. You can ask questions verbally via the teleconference.
https://conference.financialhearings.com/teleconference/?id=5006719

After the session, the presentation will be available on Concordia Maritime's website under Investor Relations.

Presiding:
Erik Lewenhaupt, CEO
Martin Nerfeldt, CFO

Contact:
Erik Lewenhaupt
CEO, Concordia Maritime AB
+46 704 855 188
erik.lewenhaupt@concordiamaritime.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1948/3705628/1813812.pdf

Concordia Maritime - Press release - 20230130

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-presentation-of-q4-2022-301733540.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
