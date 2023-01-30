Einstellung Aufnahme

ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen

AU000000GME7 Alliance Nickel Ltd. 30.01.2023 AU0000265381 Alliance Nickel Ltd. 31.01.2023 Tausch 1:1

CA50046B1067 Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. 30.01.2023 CA50046B2057 Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. 31.01.2023 Tausch 10:1

