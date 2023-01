The following bond loan issued by Swedish Electromagnet Invest AB will have a new last trading date. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. ISIN New Last Trading Day SE0011167600 2023-03-01 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nasdaq Stockholm, Issuer Surveillance, iss@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 72 80. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1114385