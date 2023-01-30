Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023

WKN: A0MKUX ISIN: GG00B1NP5142 Ticker-Symbol: 3BHA 
Stuttgart
30.01.23
17:07 Uhr
48,800 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
30.01.2023 | 17:18
BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

BH Macro Limited - Conversion of Securities

PR Newswire

London, January 30

BH Macro Limited
(the "Company")

(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

Completion of 31 December 2022 Share Conversion
30 January 2023

Classified Regulated Information, under DTR 6 Annex 1 section 2.5

Following the publication on 26 January 2023 of the final month-end net asset values for 31 December 2022, the following share conversion ratios have been determined in accordance with the articles of incorporation of the Company for the purposes of the 31 December 2022 share conversion date:

0.856517Sterling shares for each US Dollar share
1.167519US Dollar shares for each Sterling share

On the basis of aggregate applications received and using the conversion ratios listed above, the following shares will be issued:

  • 29,301 Sterling Shares of no par value

and the following shares will be cancelled:

  • 34,212 US Dollar Shares of no par value

all with effect from 30 January 2023.

Application will be made to the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for the new shares to be admitted to the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities.

Admission is expected to occur on or about 2 February 2023. Shareholder CREST accounts for converting shareholders are expected to be updated by 5.00pm on or about 2 February 2023.

Following issue and cancellation of the relevant shares, the total number of shares in issue in each class will be as follows:

- 2,822,722 US Dollar Shares
- 0 US Dollar Treasury Shares
- 30,186,795 Sterling Shares
- 0 Sterling Treasury Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 9 March 2007 and will not change as a result of the conversions. These are:

US Dollar Share 0.7606

Sterling Share 1.4710

From 30 January 2023, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 46,551,738.

Website: www.bhmacro.com
Enquiries:

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Tel: +44 (0)1481 745001

© 2023 PR Newswire
