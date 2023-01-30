Anzeige
Justina Nixon, Chief Impact Officer at IBM: "Through Our Programs We Aim To Address the Most Complex Societal Challenges"

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / IBM Chief Impact Officer Justina Nixon-Saintil recently joined Forbes to discuss her background and the company's CSR and ESG initiatives.

IBM has several programs around education and sustainability, founded on social impact and bolstered by experts and technology. Through these programs they aim to address the most complex societal challenges - from climate change to the future of work.

Watch the full interview here

Learn more about IBM Impact

IBM, Monday, January 30, 2023, Press release picture
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from IBM on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: IBM
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/ibm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: IBM

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737256/Justina-Nixon-Chief-Impact-Officer-at-IBM-Through-Our-Programs-We-Aim-To-Address-the-Most-Complex-Societal-Challenges

