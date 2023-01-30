77% of all extended stay accommodation operators replying to a Situ survey say they are establishing awareness programmes to encourage guests to be mindful and efficient with energy usage.

Based on recent research with accommodation partners across their global supply chain, serviced accommodation agency Situ has released a white paper on the impact of rising energy costs on the extended stay accommodation sector.

In response to a survey, 75% of accommodation partners said they are at risk of having to increase rates; the estimated rise being between 10% and 25%. Rate increases are the preferred method for 70% rather than a possible energy surcharge.

In terms of mitigating costs, 77% of all respondents said they would be establishing awareness programmes to encourage guests to be efficient in their energy usage. Ideas ranged from friendly reminders at check in, to signage within the accommodation, and controlled energy systems such as air conditioning and heating.

Suggestions for creative and collaborative ways to tackle the challenge included the collective negotiation of rates with energy providers; seeking support from government in terms of VAT reductions; tax breaks; energy caps for businesses of all sizes; and overall clarity on the way forward.

Phil Stapleton, MD of Situ, says, "Although increased accommodation costs are a possibility in 2023, Situ is furthering our commitment to our operations both through sustainable cost-controlled programmes throughout this year and into the future."

The survey revealed other impacts that accommodation operators are dealing with. Top of the list was lack of labour and resources, as cited by 50% of respondents; while 32% said that assisting staff with cost of living was affecting their business.

