Rehabilitation Equipment Market Size to Reach USD 23.73 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The rehabilitation equipment market size reached USD 14.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing cases of chronic and neurodegenerative disorders, rising adoption of rehabilitation care associated with healthcare, and favorable reimbursement strategies among developed countries are the key factors driving market revenue growth. Additionally, growing research and activities in healthcare is also supporting the revenue growth of this market.





Growing cases of chronic and neurodegenerative disorders are one of the driving factors contributing significantly to the growth of the market. More than 55 million individuals globally suffer from dementia, with nearly 10 million new cases diagnosed each year. Dementia is caused by a number of diseases and injuries that affect the brain either directly or indirectly. Alzheimer's disease is the most prevalent type of dementia, accounting for 60-70% of cases. Dementia is now the seventh most common cause of death among all diseases and one of the leading causes of disability and dependency among the elderly.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1449

Furthermore, manufacturers are expected to benefit from favorable reimbursement policy initiatives in large markets in the United States. Medicare reimbursements allow individuals to rely on adaptive equipment for rehabilitation. Hospital beds, wheelchairs, and other durable healthcare apparatus used for rehabilitation are covered by Medicare. Furthermore, in order to support the Global Cooperation on Assistive Technology (GATE), the WHO established the Priority Assistive Products List (APL) to enhance the quality of affordable yields. Such initiatives are expected to increase manufacturing opportunities.

Drivers:

Rising demand for rehabilitation centers related to healthcare is rapidly increasing the growth of rehabilitation market due to growing initiatives by government agencies and regulatory approvals by federal organizations for rehabilitation products. For instance, on 23 April 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration approved the marketing of a new device for use in stroke rehabilitation patients aged 18 and up to enable muscle re-education and maintain or increase the range of motion. The new technology is a brain-computer interface (BCI) device that helps stroke survivors with upper extremity-or hand, wrist, and arm-disabilities in rehabilitation.

Restraints:

There are some issues and difficulties facing the rehabilitation equipment industry. One of the significant challenges hindering the growth of this industry is lack of knowledge regarding the proper use of rehabilitation equipment and high cost of treatment. Depending on the kind of injury or surgery a person had, physical therapy may last a few weeks. As the patient recently left the hospital and had an injury, physical therapy can be very expensive. It has long been difficult to find many of the larger equipment and tools needed for physical therapy. Patients who need intensive therapy but may be too expensive or difficult to find continue to be at a disadvantage as some therapists are unable to find them.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1449

Growth Projections:

The rehabilitation equipment market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 14.10 Billion in 2021 to USD 23.73 Billion in 2030. Increasing spending in emerging markets is expected to support revenue growth of the market.

Current Trends and Innovations:

The rehabilitation equipment industry is undergoing gradual changes during the forecast period. Emergence of the most recent technology has contributed to the development of cutting-edge medical equipment, such as robots and anti-gravity treadmills. Rehabilitation robots help therapists by providing patients recovering from strokes, traumatic brain injuries, or neurological impairments with activities. Patients can complete up to ten times more repetitions with robotic assistance than they would in a typical one-hour session. These advancements allow patients to walk easily and independently, which helps with their recovery.

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Lusio Rehab., Baxter., Invacare Corporation., ANTANO GROUP, TecnoBody, EVOSONICS.CO., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., LINET., GF Health Products, Inc., Ekso Bionics.

On 21 February 2021 , the UK-based assistive technology startup Lusio Rehab is expected to introduce LusioMATE, a wearable rehabilitation equipment that encourages patients to participate more actively in their physical therapy and rehab programs. It can be applied in a variety of therapeutic contexts and fields, such as outpatient clinics, community-based or at-home rehabilitation, and acute in-patient cardiac rehabilitation.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/rehabilitation-equipment-market

Scope of Research

Report Details Outcome Market size in 2021 USD 14.10 Billion CAGR (2022-2030) 6.0 % Revenue forecast to 2030 USD 23.73 Billion Base year for estimation 2021 Historical data 2019-2020 Forecast period 2022-2030 Quantitative units Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Product type, application, end-use, and region Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Country scope U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Turkey, and Rest of MEA Key companies profiled Lusio Rehab, Baxter International Inc., Invacare Corporation., ANTANO GROUP, TecnoBody, Evosonics.Co., Ltd., Medline Industries, Inc., LINET, GF Health Products, Inc., and Ekso Bionics Customization scope 10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1449

Emergen Research has segmented rehabilitation equipment market on the basis of product type, application, end-use, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Daily Living Aids



Exercise equipment



Body support devices



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Physiotherapy



Occupational therapy



Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals



Rehab centers



Physiotherapy centers



Homecare settings

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 - 2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





South Korea





India





Australia





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

UAE





Saudi Arabia





Africa





Rest of Middle East

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Animal Disinfectant Market, By Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Phenolic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide, Chlorine, and Others), By Form (Powder, Liquid, and Others), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Humectants Market, By Source (Natural and Synthetic), By Type [Sugar Alcohol, Glycerol, Alpha Hydroxy Acids (AHAS), and Polysaccharides], By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Hemostats Market, By Product Type (Thrombin Based, Combination, Others), By Application (Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Automotive Power Management Integrated Circuit Market, By Vehicle Type (Heavy Commercial Vehicle, Light Commercial Vehicle, and Others), By Application (Telematics and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2032

Orthopedic Digit Implants Market, By Product Type (Metatarsal Joint Implants and Metacarpal Joint Implants), By Material (Pyrocarbon, Titanium, Nitinol, and Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Image Sensor Market, By Technology (CMOS Image Sensors, CCD Image Sensors, Others), By Processing Type (2D Image Sensors, 3D Image Sensors), By Spectrum, By Array Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Wearable Technology Market, By Product (Wristwear, Headwear, Footwear, Bodywear, Others), By Technology, By Application (Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Enterprise & Industrial), By Region Forecast to 2032

Robotic Process Automation Market, By Type (Software, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises), By Industry Verticals, and By Region Forecast to 2032

Consent Management Market Size, Share, Trends, By Component (Software, Services), By Touchpoint (Mobile App, Web App), By Deployment (Cloud, On-premise), By Organization Size, By Region, Forecast to 2030

Breast Lesion Localization Market, By Type (Wire Guided and Radioisotope Localization), By Applications (Breast Biopsy and Breast Conservation), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-rehabilitation-equipment-market

Trending Titles LiDAR Market | Metaverse Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/rehabilitation-equipment-market-size-to-reach-usd-23-73-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301733492.html