GXC Signs Partnership Agreement with B2B Soft

Companies Will Collaborate to Deliver Reliable, Secure Private Mesh Technology for Autonomous Retail Solutions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / GXC (www.gxc.io), previously known as GenXComm, a leader in research and development for optical computing and cellular mesh networks, announced it has formed a partnership with B2B Soft, a recognized provider of advanced retail solutions for telecommunications companies and other organizations. Through this relationship, B2B Soft will offer GXC's market-leading private 5G mesh technology to support mission-critical point-of-sale (POS) functions for a select number of its automated kiosks and vending machines at various locations around the country.

Headquartered in New York, B2B Soft has been serving the retail sector since 1999, initially working with mobile operators and expanding to serve a global clientele of telecommunications providers and other merchants. The company offers customers direct, indirect, and autonomous retail solutions that enable its clients to accelerate sales through kiosks and vending machines. This streamlines cumbersome back-office processes, reduces human error, and lowers costs. B2B Soft also delivers inventory management, reporting, and analytics capabilities that enable service providers and other merchants to improve efficiency, reduce overhead, adhere to data privacy and security mandates, and enhance customer service.

"B2B Soft has earned an outstanding reputation for providing state-of-the-art POS and back-office management tools to merchants that are eager to use advanced technology to increase sales and improve operations," said Mike Henderson, GXC's chief revenue officer. "Each of these merchants require reliable, secure, and scalable wireless technology to support these business processes. We are proud to work side-by-side with B2B Soft and deliver the cellular infrastructure that will satisfy these business requirements today, and for many years to come."

Based in Austin, GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private 5G mesh networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, and improve resiliency and security, while lowering network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes a proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

"As more merchants look to conduct sales through automated POS platforms like kiosks and vending machines, access to reliable wireless technology becomes essential," said Daniel Barsoum, Vice President, Global Sales & Strategic Partners, B2B Soft. "Our partnership with GXC ensures that our customers can leverage a proven cellular mesh network that can easily scale to meet evolving business requirements, and provide the reliability, security, and compliance they demand. We have every expectation that these solutions will be embraced by the businesses we serve."

To learn more about GXC and B2B Soft and their solutions, please visit www.gxc.io and https://b2bsoft.com.

About GXC

GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking technology combining RF and hybrid analog photonics for enterprise 5G networks based on a cellular mesh architecture. This private network platform provides high levels of resiliency, flexible deployments, strong coverage in hard-to-reach areas, and a powerful distributed application platform. The company was founded in 2016 to commercialize years of research and development out of the University of Texas at Austin in interference technology. Enabling full-duplex, high-speed communication, GXC's powerful technology has the capacity to double the world's available frequency spectrum. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter and send us a message here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

Twitter: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

About B2B Soft

For more than 15 years, B2B Soft had led innovation in retail and autonomous solutions to fuel the dynamic growth of the telecom industry. The company provides retail management systems for carrier-owned and independent telecom stores. B2B Soft's full suite of innovative products, including autonomous omnichannel kiosks, eliminates inefficiencies in current industry practices and advances business profitability. Learn more at https://www.b2bsoft.com and LinkedIn . Book a meeting here .

Press Contact:

Linda Purpura

B2B Soft

lpurpura@b2bsoft.com

SOURCE: GXC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/737267/GXC-Signs-Partnership-Agreement-with-B2B-Soft