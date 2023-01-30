Anzeige
Montag, 30.01.2023
ACCESSWIRE
30.01.2023 | 19:02
Star8 Corp.: STAR 8 Corporation Engages with Auditor

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 30, 2023 / Star8 Corp. (OTC PINK:STRH) is please to announce the engagement of the accounting firm of "Olayinka Oyebola & Co." to audit the books and records of the company, and all of its subsidiaries as required by the OTCqb. The accounting firm is registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB).

It is our intension to file for the OTCqb as soon as the audit is completed.

We are in the process of closing the consolidated financials for 2022.

For more information about Star8 Corp.'s please visit Star8Corp.com. To learn more about Hyper 30 Data, visit hyper30data.com.

About Star8 Corporation

Star8 Corporation (OTCPK: STRH) is a publicly traded company with expertise in IT and security. Additionally, Star8 Corp. provides sustainable marketing, technology, sales and distribution consulting for clients. To learn more about star8 Corp. please visit Star8Corp.com.

For inquiries please contact: info@star8corp.com | 1-813-896-0880

Investor Inquiries:
Star8 Corp.
1-866-316-0808

SOURCE: Star8 Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/737247/STAR-8-Corporation-Engages-with-Auditor

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
