New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Generalist long/short hedge fund, Dumont Global has just announced that it has named a new partner, Shaunak Misra. Dumont Global's strategy focuses on assets which fall outside the scope of traditional asset managers due to mandate or behavioral constraints. As a Partner and Senior Analyst at Dumont, Misra will be leading research into Dumont's "orphaned asset" strategy.

Before joining Dumont, Misra was a senior analyst at SoftBank Asia Investment Fund (SAIF Partners) from 2016-2019, where he led public and private investments across consumer, financials, and technology. Misra received his MBA from Columbia University where he was selected for the Value Investing Program and was on the Dean's List. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Delhi University where he ranked at the top of his class. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst® (CFA®) charter holder.

A spokesperson for Dumont has stated that the company is pleased to be promoting Misra to the status of full partner based upon his experience and inside knowledge in the industry. He will be focusing on leading research across both currently owned and prospective companies. The firm currently has about $163 million under management and Misra's expertise will add to the company's select team of professionals.

Misra's research into orphaned assets will include the type of asset class that is neglected by large institutional investors owing to mandate or behavioral constraints. Examples include things such as frontier markets (Venezuela, Argentina, etc.), litigation finance; micro-cap stocks; essentially, anything unclassifiable. The company describes cannabis in particular as the "perfect orphaned asset", as it involves significant growth, low participation of professional investors, and complicated regulations.

Dumont launched an investment vehicle into cannabis, psychedelics, and other active substances in January of 2022, and Misra will be leading the research into the industry. The firm currently has several professional investors, including several high-profile individuals, who have expressed good faith in Misra's abilities. Misra will continue to improve Dumont's focus on compliance needs of larger, institutional investors.

Dumont Global was founded as a private investment partnership in 2018 by Chris Yetter and the partners of 3G Capital. The partnership manages one of the largest portfolios in the U.S. regulated cannabis industry, including assets in cultivation, processing, brands, and retail stores. Dumont also invests in research on novel therapeutics for mental health disorders such as psilocybin and 5-MeO-DMT. Dumont Global is headquartered in New York City, NY.

Website: https://dumontglobal.com/

Contact Shaunak Misra: sm@dumontglobal.com

