New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - iONE Digital, the digital arm of Urban One, creates and distributes original short-form programming designed to cater to multicultural audiences at scale, has released details about its planned rebranding and expansion for 2023. Each of the company's national brands will be broadening their digital reach as part of the brand repositioning.

Tiffany Nasralla, Chief Revenue Officer at iONE Digital, who is elated to continue propelling the imprint of this digital conglomerate into the future, stated, "As authenticity matters now more than ever, iONE Digital has been, and will always be, a trusted source to share our stories. We are intentional about managing the mantle of cultural responsibility and will continue to work diligently with brand partners to ensure that the culture is respected and protected."

In addition, iONE spearheads over 25 categories of original content, sees over 150M monthly video impressions and garners over 24 million unique visitors per month across its website platforms. Due to the increasing demand for content directed toward the Black consumer, iONE has solidified its mission to continue leading the category of original Black content creation and distribution, satisfying the demands of their consumer by conceptualizing innovative content slates that ultimately increase the number of hours dedicated audiences spend across iONE properties.

Among the iONE brands continuing their audience expansion are MadameNoire, a haven for Black Women's opinions focusing on lifestyle wellness, love & relationships, Bossip, a viciously hilarious platform dedicated to pop culture news, HelloBeautiful, the premier destination for Black women to explore celebrity style, beauty, fashion, hair and skin tips, Cassius, a site created for the non-conformist exploring men's lifestyle, health, music and fashion, NewsOne, where diverse readers of all backgrounds find trending, breaking, community and political news stories, GlobalGrind, the comprehensive pundit for all things millennial, HipHopWired, a site dedicated to the ultimate Hip-Hop aficionado and BlackPlanet, the original social media platform dedicated to the Black experience.

Allison McGevna, SVP of Content at iONE Digital, stated, "Our team is deeply invested in creating content that showcases a multitude of Black stories and storytellers, from all walks of life. We are working tirelessly to create original content, ranging from video to audio to editorial to social, that really speaks to the culture."

iONE will continue creating, investing in, and amplifying content throughout 2023, more specifically, making significant investments into robust, high-level original video content, including exciting franchises such as: Listen to Black Women (a uniquely safe space to discuss powerful and pertinent issues impacting Black women across the globe), Revelations (an intimate look into the careers of iONE Digital's curated list of Black female entrepreneurs), Black Vegan Cooking Show (an impactful cooking show amplifying the wildly growing world of Black, plant-based consumers), Check The Tech (a fresh new series that spotlights the Black leaders behind the technology & gadgets we all know and love), Say It Loud: Black Queer & Proud (a new series centered around all things Black and Queer), Cassius Hiit Men (a series that explores not only workouts and diet guides but also the science of working out, the sport of physique, and mental wellness around body image with industry professionals and fitness experts) and many more.

Looking to the future, iONE Digital has also immersed their visual identity into the world of audio and podcasting by conceptualizing a "video first" approach centered around the amplification of the all-new Urban One Podcast Network - a platform which iONE helps to fuel by bringing a wide range of podcasts to life. Powered by Black stories, the Urban One Podcast Network is a curated slate of premium content across diverse genres, enriched in information, insight, and entertainment.

iONE's rebranding is being overseen by Jeff Meza, the SVP, Head of Integrated Marketing, Strategic Partnerships, and Branded Content at One Solution. As he and his team work on the company rebranding, the focus will be to succinctly articulate and synthesize the mission of iONE as a leader in the digital publishing space, dedicated to providing the urban demographic with influential, authentic, and authoritative content and brand voices.

"Our key mission is to provide a platform for those who may not otherwise have a voice or an audience," Meza states. "We illuminate a spectrum of stories that go unheard in modern media." He adds that Urban One is currently the only Black-owned and operated fully integrated media company in the country, reaching 80% of the Black population within the US on average monthly.

Meza says that as a multi-dimensional marketing professional, he has "created a team with the ability to accomplish key business objectives via strategic planning, innovative thinking, collaboration, and effective communication from ideation through tactical execution and implementation."

"By representing Black truth and lifting these voices we create a platform for our people, and a power source for the culture," says Meza.

"We keep that legacy alive through innovative storytelling and experiences for a diverse Black audience," says Meza. "From our roots in radio to our future in frontier technologies, we always represent our community with honesty and nuance." He adds that the company rebranding will serve to further the interests of every listener and viewer who have helped to build iONE and Urban One.

iOne Digital (formerly known as Interactive One) is the leading digital platform to reach and authentically connect with Multicultural, Gen-Z and Millennial audiences at scale through innovative storytelling and experiences. iOne Digital is powered by the mission to represent black truth and serves as a trusted voice, platform of influence and power source for the culture. iOne owns and operates a number of brands, including HipHopWired (Hip-Hop x Tech), GlobalGrind (Millennials), HelloBeautiful (Fashion & Beauty) MadameNoire (Women's Lifestyle), The Fumble (Sports), NewsOne (News & Politics), Bossip (Entertainment News) and CassiusLife.com (Men's Lifestyle), as well as social networking site BlackPlanet, One Stream (an audio streaming platform), and more than 50 local radio and nationally syndicated radio show websites. iOne Digital launched in 2008 and is solely owned by Urban One, Inc., formerly known as Radio One, Inc., http://www.urban1.com, the largest African-American owned and operated multi-media company.

Website: https://ionedigital.com/

Contact: Kerry Smalls

Email: ksmalls@ionedigital.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/151916