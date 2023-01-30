Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 30, 2023) - Waverley Resources Ltd. ("Waverley" or the "Corporation") wishes to announce that it will not be proceeding with the non-brokered private placement of up to 1 million common shares of the Corporation at $0.02 each previously announced on November 10, 2022.

