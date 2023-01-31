

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Industrial output in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 0.1 percent on month in December, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said on Tuesday.



That beat expectations for a decline of 1.2 percent following the 0.2 percent increase in November.



On a yearly basis, industrial production slumped 2.8 percent, missing forecasts for a fall of 2.0 percent following the 0.9 percent gain in the previous month.



Upon the release of the data, the METI downgraded its assessment of industrial production, saying that it has weakened.



