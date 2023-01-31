

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corp. (DG) said that its President and Chief Financial Officer John Garratt plans to retire from the company, effective June 2, 2023.



The company noted that it will evaluate options for its next CFO and is not currently conducting an external search.



Garratt joined Dollar General in 2014 as Senior Vice President of Finance & Strategy and was named Executive Vice President and CFO in December 2015. He has served as DG's President and CFO since September 2022.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.