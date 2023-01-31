











TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.World ProductionCalendar Year of 2022- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decreaseDecember 2022- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decreaseSales in the Japanese MarketCalendar Year of 2022Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decreaseNew vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decreaseSales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decreaseDecember 2022Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increaseNew vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increaseSales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increaseExports from JapanCalendar Year of 2022Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 yearsDecember 2022Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decreaseFor more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.htmlSource: Honda Motor Co, LtdCopyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.