TOKYO, Jan 31, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced a summary of automobile production, Japan domestic sales, and export results for the month of December 2022.
World Production
Calendar Year of 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
- Production outside Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
December 2022
- Production in Japan: 1st YOY decrease in 2 months
- Production outside Japan: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
- Worldwide production: 2nd consecutive month of YOY decrease
Sales in the Japanese Market
Calendar Year of 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
New vehicle registrations: 6th consecutive year of YOY decrease
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive year of YOY decrease
December 2022
Total sales in Japan: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
New vehicle registrations: 2nd consecutive month of YOY increase
Sales of mini-vehicles: 4th consecutive month of YOY increase
Exports from Japan
Calendar Year of 2022
Total exports from Japan: 1st YOY increase in 4 years
December 2022
Total exports from Japan: 3rd consecutive month of YOY decrease
For more information, visit https://global.honda/newsroom/news/2023/c230130eng.html
Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd
