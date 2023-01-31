

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) reported Tuesday that its fourth-quarter net profit attributable to shareholders was $1.65 billion, up 23 percent from last year's $1.35 billion. Earnings per share were $0.50, higher than $0.38 a year ago.



Profit before tax was $1.94 billion, up 12 percent year-over-year as operating expenses decreased 13 percent.



Total revenues, meanwhile, were down 8 percent to $8.03 billion from prior year's $8.71 billion.



Further, for the financial year 2022, the company intends to propose an ordinary dividend of $0.55 per share. The company also expects to repurchase more than $5 billion of shares during 2023.



Looking ahead, Ralph Hamers, UBS's Group CEO, said, 'We are starting 2023 from a position of strength. While the macroeconomic outlook remains uncertain, our operational resilience, capital strength and capital generation put us in a great position to serve our clients, fund growth and deliver strong capital returns to shareholders.'



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.