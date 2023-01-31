Regulatory News:

Sensorion (FR0012596468 ALSEN) a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent within the field of hearing loss disorders, and EVEON, designer and manufacturer of custom medical devices for the preparation and delivery of drugs, announce they have been collaborating to design and develop an injection system for the delivery of Sensorion's gene therapy products to the inner ear, including OTOF-GT product candidate.

Therapies for treating genetic hearing loss are often challenging due to the need for delivery into the inner ear, a very small and delicate organ embedded in the temporal bone. As part of the collaboration, EVEON and Sensorion have been exploring ways to optimise the delivery of gene therapies for improved efficacy and potential patient experience which supports Sensorion's gene therapy programs development.

"We are really pleased to have been working with ENT surgeons and EVEON to develop an injection system for the safe and effective delivery of our gene therapy candidates," said Geraldine Honnet, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Sensorion. "Our delivery system is intended to allow the delivery of Sensorion's gene therapy product candidates into the inner ear with the aim of restoring hearing in patients suffering from hereditary monogenic forms of deafness. Effective and safe administration is critical for gene therapies and we need to ensure an optimal route of injection."

"At EVEON, we are thrilled to be working with Sensorion, a leader in hearing therapeutics," said Vincent Tempelaere, Chief Executive Officer at EVEON. "This new project demonstrates the capabilities of our respective technology platforms and enables our teams to work effectively to provide tailor-made solutions for the delivery of new gene therapies."

Sensorion is pursuing two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT).

About Sensorion

Sensorion is a pioneering clinical-stage biotech company, which specializes in the development of novel therapies to restore, treat and prevent hearing loss disorders, a significant global unmet medical need.

Sensorion has built a unique R&D technology platform to expand its understanding of the pathophysiology and etiology of inner ear related diseases, enabling it to select the best targets and mechanisms of action for drug candidates. Its portfolio combines both small molecule and inner ear gene therapies programs.

Its clinical-stage portfolio includes one Phase 2 product: SENS-401 (Arazasetron) progressing in a planned Phase 2 Proof of Concept clinical study of SENS-401 in Cisplatin-Induced Ototoxicity (CIO) and, with partner Cochlear Limited, in a study of SENS-401 in patients scheduled for cochlear implantation. A Phase 2 study of SENS-401 was also completed in Sudden Sensorineural Hearing Loss (SSNHL) in January 2022.

Sensorion pursues its broad strategic collaboration with Institut Pasteur focused on the genetics of hearing. It has two gene therapy programs aimed at correcting hereditary monogenic forms of deafness including OTOF-GT, targeting deafness caused by mutations of the gene encoding for otoferlin, and hearing loss related to mutations in GJB2 gene to potentially address important hearing loss segments in adults and children (GJB2-GT). The Company is also working on the identification of biomarkers to improve diagnosis of these underserved illnesses.

www.sensorion.com

About EVEON

EVEON designs and develops custom devices for preparation and delivery of advanced therapeutic treatments. We work with practitioners and patients to provide solutions in order to improve patient compliance and therapeutic performance. EVEON develops your devices according to two broad approaches: custom devices based on your specific needs or custom devices based on Intuity® proprietary technological platforms. Certified ISO13485 company, EVEON integrates the key relevant international standards of electromechanical devices: EN 62304 (software), cybersecurity, EN 60601-1 (Medical electrical equipment). EVEON is also involved in a specific French program to build with other companies, from various economic fields, a business climate convention.

