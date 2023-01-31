University of Adelaide researchers and their international partners have successfully used seawater with no pre-treatment to produce green hydrogen. They did this by introducing an acid layer over the catalysts in situ.From pv magazine Australia University of Adelaide researchers have led an international team to the discovery of a method under which water straight from the ocean can be used in a commercial electrolyzer to efficiently produce green hydrogen. "We used seawater as a feedstock without the need for any pre-treatment processes like reverse osmosis desolation, purification, or alkalisation," ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...