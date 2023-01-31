Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 31.01.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 679 internationalen Medien
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 08:06
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Davidson Kempner completes acquisition of US$1.1 billion loan portfolio from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank

LONDON, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Investment funds advised by Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), have completed the acquisition of a portfolio of non-performing loans ("the Portfolio") from Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank PJSC ("ADCB"), a full-service commercial bank with a primary focus on the United Arab Emirates ("UAE").

The transaction represents the first sale of a significant portfolio of non-performing loans by ADCB and is thought to be the largest such transaction effected to date in the UAE. The Portfolio acquired by Davidson Kempner consists of 44 corporate loans to UAE-based small and medium-size enterprises, with an aggregate face value of AED 4.2 billion (US$1.1 billion/GBP 925 million).

Seapoint Capital Limited will act as the Special Servicer for Davidson Kempner, and Reviva Capital S.A. will act as Loan Servicer for Davidson Kempner.

For media enquiries:

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP
Greenbrook
Rob White/Matthew Goodman/Teresa Berezowski
DavidsonKempner@greenbrookadvisory.com
+44 207 952 2000

Notes for Editors

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with more than 39 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has approximately $36 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/davidson-kempner-completes-acquisition-of-us1-1-billion-loan-portfolio-from-abu-dhabi-commercial-bank-301734023.html

Gold-Geheimtipp 2023 - Diese Aktie sollten Sie kennen
Experten sind überzeugt: Goldaktien gehören in jedes Depot. Das war schon 2022 so und für 2023 wird es sogar im besonderen Maße gelten. In diesem kostenlosen Report stellt der Börsen-Profi Marcel Torney eine besonders aussichtsreiche Gold-Aktie vor. Sichern Sie sich jetzt die ausführliche Analyse. Kostenlos und unverbindlich.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.