31.01.2023 | 08:06
Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

Picton Property Income Ltd - Dividend Declaration

PR Newswire

London, January 30

31 January 2023

PICTON PROPERTY INCOME LIMITED
("Picton", the "Company" or the "Group")
LEI: 213800RYE59K9CKR4497

Dividend Declaration

Picton today announces an interim dividend payment in respect of the financial period from 1 October 2022 to 31 December 2022, maintained at 0.875 pence per share.

The dividend timetable is set out below:

Ex-Dividend Date - 9 February 2023
Record Date - 10 February 2023
Pay Date - 28 February 2023

The dividend of 0.875 pence per share will be designated as a property income distribution ('PID').

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF THE UK MARKET ABUSE REGULATION

For further information:

Tavistock

James Verstringhe, 020 7920 3150, james.verstringhe@tavistock.co.uk

Picton

Michael Morris, 020 7011 9980, michael.morris@picton.co.uk

Note to Editors

Picton, established in 2005, is a UK REIT. It owns and actively manages a £775 million diversified UK commercial property portfolio, invested across 49 assets and with around 400 occupiers (as at 31 December 2022).

Through an occupier focused, opportunity led approach to asset management, Picton aims to be one of the consistently best performing diversified UK focused property companies listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

For more information please visit: www.picton.co.uk.

ENDS

