Dienstag, 31.01.2023
"Kaufen" - Breaking News und technische Exzellenz…
WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 
Frankfurt
31.01.23
08:03 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
31.01.2023
Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation

Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation

Custodian Property Income REIT plc (CREI) Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation 31-Jan-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 January 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or the "Company")

Custodian Property Income REIT sells retail unit 35% ahead of valuation

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds at auction for GBP0.54m, GBP0.14m (35%) ahead of valuation.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said: "Having recently increased the lease term by five years but with annual rent decreasing from GBP53k to GBP40k, now was the right time to sell and crystallise a valuation uplift. We did not anticipate rents recovering and this disposal continues our planned programme of selling non-prime high street retail assets. We expect to recycle the sale proceeds into improvements to the remaining portfolio which we believe will better support the strategy of providing our shareholders with strong income returns."

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
Numis Securities Limited 
Hugh Jonathan / Nathan Brown Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
               www.numiscorp.com 
FTI Consulting 
Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney / Andrew Davis Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
                         custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian Property Income REIT plc is a UK real estate investment trust, which listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange on 26 March 2014. Its portfolio comprises properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK and is principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP10m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital growth.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

ISIN:     GB00BJFLFT45 
© 2023 Dow Jones News
