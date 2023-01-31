Anzeige
Dienstag, 31.01.2023
WKN: 906892 ISIN: US0528001094 
PR Newswire
31.01.2023 | 08:36
101 Leser
Autoliv Retires Treasury Shares, Decreases Number of Issued Shares

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV), (SSE: ALIVsdb), the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems, today announced that as of January 31, 2023, the total number of outstanding shares of common stock is 86,187,746 and the number of issued and outstanding shares of common stock is 91,167,783.

Autoliv retired 10,000,000 shares of common stock that had been held in treasury by the Company, which resulted in a decrease in the issued shares.

The retirement of the treasury shares and resulting decrease in the number of issued shares of common stock had no impact on the number of shares entitled to vote or percentage ownership of voting rights as treasury shares have no voting rights or rights to participate in distributions under Delaware law.

The Company now has a total of 91,167,783 issued shares of common stock of which 86,187,746 shares are outstanding. Each share of outstanding common stock is entitled to one vote. After the retirement of the 10,000,000 treasury shares, Autoliv continues to hold 4,980,037 shares of common stock in treasury.

This information is of such character that Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to disclose in accordance with the Swedish Financial Instruments Trading Act (Sw. lagen (1991:980) om handel med finansiella instrument). The information was distributed for disclosure, through the agency of the contact persons set out below, on January, 31, 2023, 08:00 CET.

Inquiries:

Media: Gabriella Ekelund, Tel +46 (70) 612 64 24
Investors & Analysts: Anders Trapp, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 71
Investors & Analysts: Henrik Kaar, Tel +46 (0)8 587 206 14

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE: ALV); (NASDAQ Stockholm: ALIV.sdb) is the worldwide leader in automotive safety systems. Through our group companies, we develop, manufacture and market protective systems, such as airbags, seatbelts, and steering wheels for all major automotive manufacturers in the world as well as mobility safety solutions, such as pedestrian protection, connected safety services and safety solutions for riders of powered two wheelers. At Autoliv, we challenge and re-define the standards of mobility safety to sustainably deliver leading solutions. In 2022, our products saved close to 35,000 lives. Every year our products prevent more than 300,000 severe injuries.

Our close to 70,000 associates in 28 countries are passionate about our vision of Saving More Lives and quality is at the heart of everything we do. We drive innovation, research, and development at our 14 technical centers, with their 20 test tracks. Sales in 2022 amounted to US $ 8.8 billion. For more information go to www.autoliv.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-retires-treasury-shares-decreases-number-of-issued-shares-301734381.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
