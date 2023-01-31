

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ricardo plc (RCDO.L) stated that it has delivered a good performance in the six months to 31 December 2022. Overall trading is in line with the Board's expectations, with good revenue and underlying profit growth, the Group noted. The guidance for the full year remains unchanged.



For the six months to 31 December 2022, order intake was at 290 million pounds, up 42% from last year. Revenue for the period was above 210 million pounds, up 17%, or a growth of 12% on a constant-currency basis. At 31 December 2022, net debt was 31 million pounds.



Graham Ritchie, CEO, said: 'We continue to see strong order-intake growth for the Group and, as a result, our Group guidance remains unchanged for the full year.'



