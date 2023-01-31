Aegir Insights, a sector leader in offshore wind intelligence and investment solutions, is proud to welcome Ørsted A/S (Ørsted), the world's largest offshore wind developer, as a client.

Aegir Insights provides a competitive edge to offshore wind investors by combining deep industry experience with advanced data science and visualization solutions. Aegir Insights' solutions help offshore wind investors make better strategic decisions and are trusted by leading developers and governments seeking growth opportunities.

The agreement provides Ørsted with access to the Aegir Insights product portfolio, enabling better informed decisions on offshore wind opportunities. As a client, Ørsted will also provide feedback on Aegir Insights' product development roadmap.

"Ørsted is the world's leading offshore wind developer and one of the pioneers of the industry" says Rikke Nørgaard, CCO of Aegir Insights. "We are proud to have them as a platform user. This will be a transformational year for Aegir Insights, where on the back of our recent seed investment we are investing heavily in technology for the next generation of our product portfolio in close cooperation with our industry partners."

Aegir Insights recently closed its seed investment round led by Norwegian energy sector executive Jon Erik Reinhardsen and Denmark's Export Investment Fund, to support buildout of its scalable intelligence and workflow solutions for offshore wind investors.

About Aegir Insights

Smarter, faster, greener.

Aegir Insights provides premium commercial analytics and models to help inform investment strategy and capital allocation for leading players in the offshore wind and power-to-x (PtX) sectors.

Aegir Insights' differentiated strategy includes its technology-led approach in cooperation with clients and academia, and its senior team having deep industry experience from leading developers including Orsted, Vattenfall, Vestas and Siemens.

Aegir Insights also serves as a trusted government advisor in development of offshore wind and PtX markets.

To learn more visit: www.aegirinsights.com

About Orsted

The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Moreover, Ørsted provides energy products to its customers.

Ørsted is the only energy company in the world with a science-based net-zero emissions target as validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Ørsted ranks as the world's most sustainable energy company in Corporate Knights' 2022 index of the Global 100 most sustainable corporations in the world and is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action.

Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs 7,016 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2021, the group's revenue was DKK 77.7 billion (EUR 10.4 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230130005025/en/

Contacts:

Signe Soerensen

Communication Manager, Aegir Insights

+45 8190 8153

signe.soerensen@aegirinsights.com